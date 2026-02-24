Which Winnipeg Jets Could Play in the 2030 Olympics?

Hellebuyck is currently 33 years old, and as he gradually moves toward the latter stages of his prime, there may eventually be an opportunity for a successor to emerge. If Milic can translate his game to the professional level, thrive in Winnipeg’s structured system and steadily climb the depth chart, there is a scenario where he evolves into a breakout goaltender. In that best case outcome, Milic could find himself in the conversation as a depth option for Team Canada in 2030.