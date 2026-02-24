Which Winnipeg Jets Could Play in the 2030 Olympics?

The Winnipeg Jets sent four representatives to the Olympic Games this winter and all four delivered memorable performances on the international stage. Two Americans are returning to Manitoba with gold medals, while the others gained invaluable experience that could benefit Winnipeg’s playoff push and potentially shape the organization’s presence at the 2030 Winter Games.
Connor may not have logged heavy minutes at either the Four Nations Face Off or the Olympics, but the Michigan native still played his part on a deep and talented Team USA roster that ultimately captured gold. Connor’s role was more complementary than featured, yet his scoring touch and ability to create offense in limited opportunities remained evident throughout the tournament.
By the time the 2030 Olympics arrive, Connor will be 33 years old. That age can sometimes create uncertainty for players, especially with younger talent constantly emerging. However, if Connor continues producing at a high level in the NHL and reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s most underrated wingers, there is little reason to believe he would not merit another opportunity.
Team USA is expected to keep much of its core intact for the next Olympic cycle, and Connor’s experience in winning gold could work in his favor as the Americans attempt to defend their title.
For Switzerland, Nino Niederreiter once again served as a steady veteran presence. At 33 years old, Niederreiter remains one of the most accomplished Swiss hockey players of all-time, providing leadership and physicality against top international competition.
He will be 37 in 2030, an age that often signals the closing chapter of a player’s career. Still, Switzerland may not boast an overwhelming reserve of NHL caliber talent, and experienced players will be needed to carry some of nations when it comes to international tournaments.
At these past Olympics, 40-year-old Pierre-Édouard Bellemare suited up for France in a similar veteran capacity due to the nation’s lack of high end professional depth. While Switzerland continues to grow as a hockey nation, it is entirely possible that Niederreiter could fill a depth role in one more Olympic appearance if the team values his leadership and experience.
Morrissey and Team Canada came agonizingly close to gold. Advanced metrics suggested that if not for a spectacular performance by American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, the gold medal game could have resulted in a one-sided blowout in Canada’s favor. Instead, Canada fell just short of its standard, where anything less than gold is often viewed as a disappointment.
Morrissey is currently 30 years old and will be 34 when the next Winter Games are held. If he maintains his current form and remains a reliable two-way defenseman at the NHL level, he could earn another Olympic nod, even if in a depth role. A return to the Games would offer Morrissey not only a chance at redemption after missing time with injury but also another opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a Canadian roster determined to reclaim the top spot on the podium.
Four years can dramatically alter a player’s trajectory, and goaltender Thomas Milic represents one of the more intriguing long term possibilities within the Jets organization. Considered one of Winnipeg’s top goaltending prospects, Milic has the benefit of developing within a system that has helped maximize elite talent in net.
Hellebuyck is currently 33 years old, and as he gradually moves toward the latter stages of his prime, there may eventually be an opportunity for a successor to emerge. If Milic can translate his game to the professional level, thrive in Winnipeg’s structured system and steadily climb the depth chart, there is a scenario where he evolves into a breakout goaltender. In that best case outcome, Milic could find himself in the conversation as a depth option for Team Canada in 2030.
After delivering the performance of his life to secure Olympic gold for Team USA, Hellebuyck’s international legacy is firmly established. He was the backbone of the Americans’ gold medal run and outdueled Canada in the tournament’s most important game.
However, by 2030 Hellebuyck will be 36 years old. While modern training methods and sports science have allowed players to extend their careers, as seen with 37-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky continuing to perform at a high level in the NHL, it is difficult to project sustained dominance deep into a goaltender’s mid to late 30s.
It is not impossible that Hellebuyck could still be in the Olympic conversation, but expecting him to replicate his gold medal heroics would require elite longevity.
