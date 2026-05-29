Winnipeg Could Explore Potential Offer Sheet For Vegas Breakout Star

Pavel Dorofeyev’s scoring breakout has sparked league-wide interest, positioning the lethal finisher as a prime target for a Winnipeg side desperate to bolster its top-six scoring punch.
With the NHL's summer free agent pool shaping up to be one of the thinnest in recent memory, contending teams searching for meaningful offensive upgrades are pivoting their attention toward the trade and restricted free agent markets and one name is beginning to generate serious buzz league-wide.
Vegas Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev is emerging as one of the most coveted restricted free agents available this offseason, and the Winnipeg Jets are among the clubs paying closest attention.
Dorofeyev's ascent has been nothing short of remarkable as the 25-year-old compiled a career-high 35 goals in his first full NHL season in 2024–25, establishing himself as one of the league's most dangerous finishers.
Over the past two seasons, he has 72 goals and placing him tied for the 15th-most goals in the NHL alongside some of the league’s top offensive talents, including Boston Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. Dorofeyev has been a particular menace on the power play, earning 20 of his 37 goals and 10 of his 27 assists with the man advantage this year.
His postseason performance has only accelerated the intrigue with ten goals and four assists for 14 points through 16 playoff games. Dorofeyev's current contract carries a cap hit of just $1,835,000 and will expired at the end of the season, leaving him as a restricted free agent. His breakout production will command a significant raise and could create an opening for Winnipeg.
The Jets spent last offseason overhauling their forward group following the departure of Nikolaj Ehlers and remained competitive, but offensive consistency proved elusive at times. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and his staff have identified adding a proven scoring winger as a top priority for a team still anchored by veterans Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Josh Morrissey.
Dorofeyev can work as a legitimate 35-goal threat capable of contributing at even strength and on the power play and would give Winnipeg exactly that kind of impact player.
The financial mechanics of a potential offer sheet are straightforward, if not without cost. A contract in the $4,680,077 to $7,020,113 range would require a first and third-round pick as compensation. A more aggressive offer, in the $7,020,114 to $9,360,153 bracket, would demand a first, second, and third-round selection.
Winnipeg currently holds its own first and third-round picks in each of the next two drafts, giving it the assets needed for a lower-tier offer. The second-round pick situation, however, is worth monitoring as they sent the pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of last year's Luke Schenn deal. That said, NHL teams have reacquired draft picks specifically to position themselves for offer sheet opportunities before, and the Jets could explore a similar avenue if they view Dorofeyev as a legitimate option.
If Cheveldayoff believes Dorofeyev is the offensive catalyst to push the Jets back into legitimate Stanley Cup contention, the price of admission in both dollars and draft capital may well be worth it.
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