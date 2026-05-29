Winnipeg Could Explore Potential Offer Sheet For Vegas Breakout Star

Winnipeg currently holds its own first and third-round picks in each of the next two drafts, giving it the assets needed for a lower-tier offer. The second-round pick situation, however, is worth monitoring as they sent the pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of last year's Luke Schenn deal. That said, NHL teams have reacquired draft picks specifically to position themselves for offer sheet opportunities before, and the Jets could explore a similar avenue if they view Dorofeyev as a legitimate option.