Winnipeg Could Explore Trading Back For Rising Swedish Blueliner Malte Gustafsson

The towering HV71 defenseman showcased his blend of size and professional poise at the NHL Combine, emerging as a prime target for teams seeking an elite blueliner.
The hockey world descended on Buffalo this past Saturday as 90 draft-eligible prospects put their bodies and skills on display at the NHL Scouting Combine, each hoping to make one final impression before next week's draft.
Among those drawing attention was Malte Gustafsson, a towering Swedish defenseman widely considered one of the top blueliners available and a consensus top-15 pick heading into draft weekend. The 17-year-old left-shot defenseman stands six-foot-four and checks in at 201 pounds, and his rise up draft boards this spring has been one of the more compelling storylines of the pre-draft season.
Gustafsson split his draft year across multiple levels of the HV71 organization, putting up 12 points in 19 games with the U20 Nationell squad before earning a promotion to the full SHL roster, where he appeared in 27 games and recorded three assists.
Gustafsson acknowledged the jump to professional hockey was an eye-opener, describing the transition as a much faster game with bigger and tougher competition. But the experience was invaluable, and heading back to HV71 next season with added muscle and a stronger off-season behind him, the expectation is that he will be ready to take a meaningful step forward in his development after adjusting to playing at the pro level for a full season.
The Winnipeg Jets, picking eighth overall, are among the teams that have met with Gustafsson. He described the meeting as a pretty normal conversation and said it would be awesome to be picked by Winnipeg, though he made clear he will be happy to be selected by any team that takes him.
When it comes to inspiration, Gustafsson looks to some of the game's elite talent, studying Cale Makar and Quinn Hughes for their offensive production from the blue line while also keeping a close eye on Florida's Gustav Forsling as a model of what an elite defensive defenseman looks like at the NHL level.
Whether it's Winnipeg or another club that calls his name, the young Swede appears ready to begin the next chapter.
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