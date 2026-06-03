Winnipeg Could Find Their Two-Way Center Of The Future in Tynan Lawrence

Armed with an explosive stride and elite defensive instincts, this USHL standout offers Kevin Cheveldayoff a high-ceiling solution to anchor the Jets' middle six for years to come.
Few off-seasons in recent franchise memory will carry as much weight as this one for the Winnipeg Jets.
After missing the playoffs and enduring a difficult year, the pressure is on general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff to reshape a roster that needs to get back into the postseason conversation quickly, and few decisions will carry more weight than what the organization chooses to do with the eighth overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.
Insider reports have suggested Winnipeg could look to move the selection in exchange for immediate help rather than banking on a prospect's development timeline, a route that would make sense given the team's win-now window. But if Cheveldayoff opts to stay put and let the board come to him, there are some genuinely exciting possibilities waiting at eight.
One of the most talked-about names in this year's class is Tynan Lawrence, a 17-year-old center out of Fredericton, New Brunswick, who has already generated considerable buzz around the league for his NHL-caliber toolkit.
Lawrence spent part of this past season serving as captain of the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL, where he posted ten goals and seven assists for 17 points in just 13 games before earning a jump to the NCAA level with the Boston University Terriers.
The transition brought a stiffer level of competition, and while the adjustment showed in his numbers with two goals and five assists for seven points in 18 games, the underlying tools that scouts have raved about were on full display throughout.
At six-foot-one and 185 pounds, Lawrence already carries a frame that projects well at the professional level, and his skating ability has drawn consistent praise across the scouting community as one of the more naturally explosive skaters in this draft class.
Beyond the athleticism, it is his two-way game that truly sets him apart, with an ability to win puck battles and make life difficult for opposing centers that goes well beyond what most 17-year-olds are capable of producing.
Draft rankings for Lawrence reflect just how highly regarded he is in this class, with three separate prospect lists placing him as high as fourth overall. While TSN's Craig Button has him as low as 21st, the majority of evaluators slot him inside the top ten or early teens, a range that aligns comfortably with where Winnipeg sits on draft night.
The intrigue around Lawrence does not stop at his on-ice ability. With no commitment yet to return to Boston University next season, there is a real possibility that Lawrence could turn pro relatively quickly and make the jump to the Manitoba Moose or even the Jets themselves in short order.
Adding another layer of excitement to his potential fit in Winnipeg is the possibility that Jonathan Toews returns for one more season, which would give Lawrence the rare opportunity to learn the nuances of playing a complete two-way game at the NHL level from one of the greatest two-way centers the sport has ever produced.
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