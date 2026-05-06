Winnipeg Expected To Select Elite Power Forward With Eighth Overall Pick

After a heartbreaking lottery near-miss, the Jets look to Windsor standout Ethan Belchetz, a massive winger whose pro-ready frame and scoring touch offer immediate impact.
It was a gut-punch kind of night on Tuesday for fans of the Winnipeg Jets as they came within inches of landing the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
According to consolidated rankings from Elite Prospects, which aggregates evaluations from 16 different scouting outlets, the player projected at No. 8 is Ethan Belchetz, a rising power forward from the Windsor Spitfires.
Belchetz, an 18-year-old Oakville native, has rapidly developed into one of the more intriguing prospects in the Ontario Hockey League. In his rookie campaign, he posted a respectable 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points in 56 games. But it was his sophomore season that turned heads across the scouting world.
With an expanded role, the massive six-foot-five, 227-pound left winger erupted for 34 goals and 25 assists, totaling 59 points in 57 games. His blend of size, strength, and improving offensive instincts has made him a constant presence in high-danger scoring areas.
Perhaps most notable is how quickly Belchetz has learned to leverage his physical tools. During the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2026, where he represented Canada men's national under-18 ice hockey team to a bronze medal finish, Belchetz consistently created offense from the front of the net, using positioning, reach, and physicality to generate scoring chances.
Unlike many prospects who require years to physically mature, Belchetz already possesses a pro-ready frame. His ability to handle contact and impose himself physically suggests he could transition to the NHL much faster than most players in his draft class.
For a Jets team that narrowly missed out on making the playoffs this past season, getting an immediate impact in the bottom of their lineup as early as next season with a player like Belchetz, could ease the pain of missing out on the top pick.
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