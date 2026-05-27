Winnipeg Jets Could Be Getting Two New Jerseys Next Season

Leaked "Hometown Remix" designs and an upcoming Heritage Classic appearance could bring a double dose of fresh threads to Winnipeg.
Over the last several years, the Winnipeg Jets have steadily built out their jersey collection with varying degrees of success.
Some additions have resonated deeply with fans, like their 2019 Heritage Classic uniform, a modern nod to the franchise's original look that proved so popular it was kept on as a permanent alternate.
Others have fallen flat, most notably the grey Reverse Retro design from 2021, which was met with widespread criticism and has not been seen since. Now, if recent leaks are to be believed, Jets fans may soon have a new jersey to form an opinion on.
Rumors have been circulating that Winnipeg is set to unveil what is being called a "Hometown Remix" jersey, though details remain scarce. It is unclear at this stage whether the new design will introduce new colors, a new logo, or some combination of both. Unconfirmed speculation on social media points to a navy blue base featuring the team's standard logo alongside a potential northern lights inspired design element, though none of this has been officially confirmed.
The Hometown Remix line appears to be the NHL's answer to what has become a popular trend in other major sports leagues, most notably the City Connect jerseys in MLB and the City Edition uniforms in the NBA.
The concept draws clear parallels to the Reverse Retro campaign that Adidas ran during their tenure as the NHL's official jersey provider. Now with Fanatics having taken over that role, they appear to be looking to launch a similar initiative under a fresh name.
Looking back at the Reverse Retro era, the results were decidedly mixed. Some designs were universally embraced, with the Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames all receiving such positive responses that they incorporated those looks into their permanent uniform rotations.
Others were widely panned, including Winnipeg's own grey effort and the Detroit Red Wings' offering. A handful of designs fell somewhere in between, going on to inspire new looks that teams built upon, as was the case with the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators.
The Jets' design team will be under real pressure to deliver something special this time around, particularly given the circumstances. Winnipeg is also set to receive a heritage style jersey for the Heritage Classic later this October, meaning the Hometown Remix will need to carve out its own identity and stand apart from that retro offering.
With two new jerseys potentially on the horizon, the bar is high, and Jets fans will be hoping both additions prove worthy of a permanent spot in the collection.
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