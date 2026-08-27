Winnipeg Jets Respond To Connor Hellebuyck's Trade Request Becoming Public

General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff addresses the star goaltender’s public demand for a change of scenery as the organization weighs high-stakes trade offers ahead of a looming training camp.
On Thursday, the hockey world was rocked by the news that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had requested a trade, confirmed in a public statement released by his agent, Ray Petkau.
The confirmation follows Hellebuyck's pointed comments during his end-of-season media availability back in April, when he made clear that after winning gold with Team USA at the Olympics, all that's left on his mind is winning a Stanley Cup.
The Jets have already come close at least once to moving the 33-year-old Michigan native. Around the draft, a deal reportedly came together that would have sent the fourth overall pick and additional assets to Winnipeg in exchange for the three-time Vezina Trophy winner, but the trade ultimately fell through.
In his statement, Hellebuyck said he first made the request privately several months ago and had "tried to handle the situation quietly and respectfully while giving the organization time to explore its options."
He didn't leave much ambiguity about where things stand now. "My position has not changed, and I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family," he wrote, while also thanking the organization and its fans, adding that Winnipeg "has been my home for my entire NHL career, and I will always be grateful for my time there."
With training camp fast approaching, the trade request appears likely to carry into the season unresolved. The Jets responded with their own statement, attributed directly to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff.
"Connor has been open with us about his desire for a change," Cheveldayoff said. "He has been an important part of the Winnipeg Jets organization for many years and we have tremendous respect for what he has accomplished here. While we will continue to work through the situation in a thoughtful manner, there is no update at this time."
It's a tough development for a Jets team already dealing with plenty of uncertainty, and Hellebuyck's statement leaves little doubt that his preference is to begin the season somewhere else.
Still, there's a case to be made that Winnipeg can find its footing either way. If the situation drags into camp, the Jets already have a reliable option in net in Stuart Skinner, brought in via free agency this summer, and whatever return eventually comes back in a Hellebuyck trade could give the front office real assets to retool the roster.
Just because Hellebuyck no longer believes in the team's current direction doesn't mean the Jets can't make the best of the situation, using a deal involving a genuine superstar to reshape the roster and push back toward playoff contention.
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