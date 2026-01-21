Winnipeg's AHL Moose Searching For Consistency Ahead Matchup With Record-Breaking AHL Club

Manitoba has been stuck in a frustrating pattern all year, alternating wins and losses in streaks that make it difficult to gain momentum. Halfway through the AHL season, the Moose have held a solid middle-of-the-pack record, but their offensive production has lagged, ranking near the bottom of the league with just 96 goals scored in 36 games. The defense and goaltending have been the backbone of the team’s efforts, helping them stay competitive despite scoring struggles.