Winnipeg's AHL Moose Searching For Consistency Ahead Matchup With Record-Breaking AHL Club

The Manitoba Moose face a crucial test this Friday as they prepare for a challenging two-game series against the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins. After a season marked by inconsistency, the Moose know they need to find a rhythm before going up against a team loaded with NHL talent and a dominant start to the season.
Manitoba has been stuck in a frustrating pattern all year, alternating wins and losses in streaks that make it difficult to gain momentum. Halfway through the AHL season, the Moose have held a solid middle-of-the-pack record, but their offensive production has lagged, ranking near the bottom of the league with just 96 goals scored in 36 games. The defense and goaltending have been the backbone of the team’s efforts, helping them stay competitive despite scoring struggles.
Leading the Moose in scoring is former Calgary Flames forward Walker Duehr, who has contributed 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points. No forward has stood out as a true point-per-game player, and only six skaters are averaging more than half a point per game. David Gustafsson tops the team in efficiency with a 0.68 point-per-game pace, accumulating 23 points in 34 games.
Between the pipes, the Moose have relied on the tandem of Domenic DiVincentiis and Thomas Milic. Both have seen time with the Winnipeg Jets this season, though only Milic has appeared in NHL games. Milic has compiled a 9-4-2 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
DiVincentiis has been equally vital, posting an 8-10-1 record with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage while getting red hot at times. The duo has been the key to keeping the Moose competitive, highlighting the irony that the team’s struggles mirror those of their NHL affiliate in Winnipeg, where scoring has also been a challenge.
The Moose come into the series having won two straight games, but that success is bookended by a pattern of alternating results that has persisted since late November. If Manitoba hopes to challenge the Griffins, they will need to break that cycle and find a level of consistency that has so far eluded them this season.
With home-ice advantage and fan support behind them, the Moose could pull off a surprise, though a continuation of their erratic results would make defending against a league-leading team extremely difficult.
