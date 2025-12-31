Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele Snubbed From Team Canada Olympic Roster

Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele will not be part of Team Canada’s men’s hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan–Cortina, Hockey Canada announced today. The omission comes as a surprise to many fans and analysts, given Scheifele’s strong performance in the 2025‑26 NHL season.

Scheifele’s chances of making the Olympic team had already been questioned after he was left off Canada’s 4 Nations Face‑Off roster in February. While he responded by putting up impressive numbers with the Jets, including 18 goals and 27 assists for 45 points in 37 games, it was not enough to secure a spot on the highly competitive roster.

His 45 points this season tie him with Boston Bruins’ Brad Marchand and Dallas Stars’ Wyatt Johnston for the fourth-most points by a Canadian-born skater, underscoring the surprising nature of his exclusion.

Scheifele has been a cornerstone of the Jets franchise since being drafted 7th overall in 2011, and he is the team’s all-time points leader, surpassing former captain Blake Wheeler earlier this season.

Despite his career accomplishments and consistent offensive production, Hockey Canada opted for a mix of younger forwards and other veteran stars for the Olympic roster, which includes surprising additions like Nick Suzuki, Bo Horvat and Tom Wilson.

The snub ends Scheifele’s hopes of representing Canada at the Olympics for the first time in his career. While the Jets continue their NHL season, fans and commentators have expressed surprise that a player of Scheifele’s production and leadership experience will not have the opportunity to compete on the Olympic stage.

