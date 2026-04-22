Winnipeg's AHL Moose Open Playoffs At Home vs Milwaukee Admirals

The winner of the best-of-three series will advance to face the Grand Rapids Griffins, who enter the postseason as one of the most dominant teams in AHL history. Grand Rapids posted a 51-16-4-1 record and set multiple league benchmarks, including the best start through 35, 40, and 50 games, along with the second-best marks through 45 and 55 games, making them a formidable next-round opponent.