With Weak Free Agent Pool, Should Winnipeg Bring Back Colin Miller, Jacob Bryson?

As Kevin Cheveldayoff hunts for defensive depth in a shallow market, internal options like Colin Miller and Jacob Bryson offer familiar, cost-effective solutions for the Jets' blueline.
Depth will be the defining theme of Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff's offseason agenda as the organization looks to fine-tune its roster around an enviable core. Up front, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor anchor the attack. Josh Morrissey leads a capable blueline. And Connor Hellebuyck remains one of the game's elite goaltenders.
On the backend, Winnipeg's top four is largely settled with Morrissey leading the way, flanked by Neal Pionk, Dylan DeMelo and Dylan Samberg. The question marks lie in the final pairing, where two of the team's depth defensemen are set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer.
Colin Miller is one of those players, and he has quietly been a useful contributor for the Jets. Possessing one of the most powerful shots in the entire league, Miller has helped Winnipeg generate more offense from the back end, even if his point totals tend to hover in the modest ten to 15 point range.
What he lacks in offensive production he compensates for with consistently positive plus-minus ratings and a reliable defensive presence, making him a viable depth option if Cheveldayoff determines he is the best available fit.
The other pending free agent on the blue line is Jacob Bryson, who came to Winnipeg as part of the Logan Stanley trade and appeared in just 15 games down the stretch, recording three assists alongside a minus-eight rating.
While that finish was not particularly flattering, Bryson has shown throughout his career with the Buffalo Sabres that he is capable of more. His 2023-24 campaign stands out as evidence, when he posted eight points and a plus-five rating on a Sabres team that finished below .500, suggesting he has more to offer than his brief Jets stint might indicate.
The open market does not appear to be overflowing with defensemen who would represent a clear upgrade over either Miller or Bryson, but there are a handful of names worth monitoring that could fall within Winnipeg's range.
Jacob Trouba, Tony DeAngelo, Connor Murphy and Carson Soucy are among the options the Jets could explore, and the organization may also take a look at reacquiring Logan Stanley, the player they moved to bring Bryson in, depending on how the offseason market takes shape.
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