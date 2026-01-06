3 Trade Targets To Help Winnipeg's Scoring Problems

The Winnipeg Jets are entering a critical stretch of the season. As they reach the halfway mark, the organization faces a key decision: continue pushing for a playoff spot and a potential championship or focus on building for next season. With core players like Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck still in their prime, the Jets cannot afford to let this season slip away without decisive action.

According to multiple sources, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Winnipeg has been exploring ways to add scoring at the trade deadline. Friedman noted that the Jets are focused on players with term rather than short-term rentals, and the process is complicated by some players’ no-trade clauses. Despite limited options, there are several intriguing targets the Jets could pursue to spark a turnaround or acquire a player who can contribute long-term.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

One option for Winnipeg could be Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The 25-year-old, a former third overall pick, has experience and potential but is currently buried on Carolina’s fourth line. Friedman reported that Carolina has previously explored moving Kotkaniemi in trade talks involving Phillip Danault and Quinn Hughes, showing a willingness to part with him under the right circumstances.

Kotkaniemi is a reclamation project who could thrive in a fresh setting. With Winnipeg, he could slot into a second-line role alongside Cole Perfetti, with Gabe Vilardi providing additional offensive support. The Jets could leverage assets such as former first-round pick Brad Lambert to acquire him, making Kotkaniemi a relatively low-risk, high-upside addition capable of boosting a late-season playoff push while contributing in future seasons.

Nick Robertson

Another potential target is 24-year-old forward Nick Robertson from the Toronto Maple Leafs. Robertson has posted 20 points in 39 games, putting him on pace for a career-high 41. With Toronto dealing with injuries and seeking defensive depth, Robertson has been linked to trade discussions.

The Jets could offer 27-year-old defenseman Stanley, who is having a career-best season with 30 points, more than double his previous high, and whose six-foot-seven frame fits the physical style favored by Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube. Such a trade would benefit both teams. Toronto would gain a reliable defenseman and future draft capital, while Winnipeg would acquire a young winger with high upside who could develop alongside Cole Perfetti for years to come.

Rickard Rakell

Finally, the Jets could look at proven winger Rickard Rakell of the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 32-year-old Swedish forward is coming off a career-high 70-point season and is currently on pace for 45 points this season. He carries a $5 million cap hit with three years remaining, fitting into Pittsburgh’s salary structure.

The Penguins’ recent strong play makes it unlikely they would move a key veteran at the moment. If Pittsburgh falters and begins slipping out of playoff contention, they could reconsider trading Rakell. For Winnipeg, the timing of such a move would be crucial. If possible, Rakell could replace much of the scoring lost with Nikolaj Ehlers’ departure while providing immediate impact and stability for years to come. The trade could also give Brad Lambert a fresh start with Pittsburgh.

