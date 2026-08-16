Breaking Down All Jets Prospects Expected to Make Pro Jump in 2026-27

A high-octane wave of scoring talent and elite collegiate defenders prepares to revitalize the Manitoba Moose, headlined by record-breaking wingers Kevin He and Kieron Walton.
The Manitoba Moose are hoping for a significant turnaround on offense after finishing with the third-fewest goals in the AHL last season.
The good news for Winnipeg's top affiliate is that help is on the way, with a wave of new talent set to join the roster, most of it up front, but with a few notable names on defense as well, a group that was already one of the ten best units in the league a year ago.
Leading the influx up front are two of Canadian junior hockey's brightest stars, Kevin He and Kieron Walton. The Moose are also expecting full-time jumps from a pair of NCAA products in Lucas Wahlin and Davis Burnside.
On the back end, Manitoba will add two accomplished American collegiate defenders in Lukas Gustafsson and Garrett Brown, along with one of the most anticipated names in the entire Jets prospect pipeline, Alfons Freij.
Kevin He
He, 20, is one of Winnipeg's fastest-rising and most historically significant prospects. He put up 39 goals and 38 assists for 77 points in 62 games split between the Niagara IceDogs and Flint Firebirds last season, adding nine points in six playoff games.
The Chinese-born winger was selected higher than any player from his home country ever had been, going to the Jets in the fourth round of the 2024 NHL Draft. His first full AHL season should offer a clearer picture of whether Winnipeg found a late-round gem.
Kieron Walton
Walton looks like one of the organization's most offensively gifted prospects. The six-foot-six, 20-year-old forward, a sixth-round pick in 2024, scored 52 goals and 88 points in 62 games last season while playing for Sudbury and Peterborough. That combination of size and scoring touch makes him one of the more intriguing storylines for the Moose this year, and how he develops could go a long way toward determining the team's offensive identity.
Lucas Wahlin
Wahlin emerged as a surprise standout after a strong four-year NCAA career at the University of St. Thomas. The undrafted forward finished his college career with 131 points in 137 games and picked up multiple CCHA awards as a senior before signing with Winnipeg. He made an immediate impression with three points in six regular-season games for the Moose, and a full AHL season could see him carve out a bigger role than expected.
Davis Burnside
Burnside is a name that flew under the radar during his time at Ohio State. The 22-year-old, hard-nosed forward captained the Buckeyes and posted 49 goals and 63 assists for 112 points across 155 games, turning into a near point-per-game player by his junior and senior seasons. His physical, forechecking style should provide a welcome jolt of energy for a Manitoba offense that looked stagnant for much of last season.
Lukas Gustafsson
Gustafsson joins the Moose as an undrafted free agent after a standout run as captain at Boston College. Over four seasons with one of the NCAA's top programs, the 23-year-old puck mover posted 72 points and a plus-35 rating in 147 games while also showing strong defensive instincts. With Manitoba's blue line already one of the AHL's better units, he'll have the chance to learn from experienced teammates while establishing his own role.
Garrett Brown
Brown brings a different kind of pedigree as a two-time national champion at the University of Denver. The 22-year-old, a 2022 fourth-round pick, isn't built for big offensive numbers, but his smooth skating and reliable two-way game have made him a steady presence. He recorded 14 points and a plus-12 rating in 34 games last season and factored into both the semifinal and final of Denver's national championship run.
Alfons Freij
The most closely watched addition may be Freij. The Jets' 2024 second-round pick is just 20 years old but has already made his mark on some of junior hockey's biggest stages, including a gold medal run with Sweden at the World Junior Championship, where he tallied seven assists in seven games.
He also posted 11 points in 42 SHL games before making his AHL debut with Manitoba, appearing in five games. As a 37th overall selection, Freij carries a level of prospect pedigree unlike anyone else in this group, and his progression this season is expected to draw the kind of attention recently given to fellow Jets prospect Colby Barlow.
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