"Dream Come True": Danny Zhilkin Reflects On Time With Jets After Being Sent Back To AHL

The Winnipeg Jets have reassigned forward Danny Zhilkin to the AHL on Friday afternoon following the 22-year-old’s NHL debut earlier this month.
The Russian winger appeared in four games with the Jets, averaging seven to ten minutes of ice time per game. While he did not record a point, he finished plus-two and showed promise in a bottom-six role. Zhilkin will now look to carry that momentum back to the AHL with the Manitoba Moose ahead of a challenging matchup against the league-leading Grand Rapids Griffins.
Speaking to media shortly after the news of his demotion, Zhilkin was reflective but positive about the experience. “It was awesome,” he said, calling his two weeks with the team “an unbelievable experience.”
He added that the opportunity was meaningful, noting that it was rewarding to see his hard work pay off. “It was a dream come true,” Zhilkin said.
Zhilkin also spoke about forming a quick bond with fellow Russian forward Vladislav Namestnikov, who guided him before his NHL debut. “Yeah, he was awesome, gave me a couple tips before my first game, to just go out there and play and just enjoy, you have one first NHL game,” Zhilkin explained on his relationship with Namestnikov. “He was a good help for sure, he's an amazing guy, and a good player.”
The young winger said that adjusting to the NHL game was not as difficult as he had anticipated. He found certain aspects easier, thanks in part to the quick thinking of his NHL teammates.
“Whenever I wanted to put in the puck in certain spot that teammates could always get into the right spots,” he said, adding he was impressed with the speed and precision of puck movement at the NHL level.
Zhilkin also enjoyed playing in front of larger crowds at Canada Life Centre. “It's cool, they provide so much energy, and it's good to play in front of that crowd,” he said, laughing about one game where he caught the crowd doing the wave. He admitted that playing in front of Jets fans gave him goosebumps.
As he returns to the Moose, Zhilkin will face a tough challenge against the Grand Rapids Griffins, who have tied for the best start in an AHL season through 35 games. He hopes to bring confidence and new skills to the Manitoba lineup.
Zhilkin and the Manitoba Moose return to the ice Friday night at Canada Life Centre to host Grand Rapids.
