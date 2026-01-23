"Dream Come True": Danny Zhilkin Reflects On Time With Jets After Being Sent Back To AHL

Zhilkin also spoke about forming a quick bond with fellow Russian forward Vladislav Namestnikov, who guided him before his NHL debut. “Yeah, he was awesome, gave me a couple tips before my first game, to just go out there and play and just enjoy, you have one first NHL game,” Zhilkin explained on his relationship with Namestnikov. “He was a good help for sure, he's an amazing guy, and a good player.”