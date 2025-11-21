Is Jonathan Toews Worth Re-Signing?

When the Winnipeg Jets brought in Jonathan Toews, many fans hoped the former Selke Trophy winner could still provide reliable two-way play, even if his scoring touch had faded. At 37 years old and returning from a long layoff caused by long COVID and other health issues, expectations were modest but optimistic. Nearly halfway through the season, the results are mixed at best, and the question of whether Toews is worth re-signing is becoming increasingly complex.

Through 19 games, Toews has recorded three goals and five assists for eight points. While the offensive production is low, it is not far off from what many anticipated for a veteran returning after significant time away from the NHL.

The real surprise has been the sudden drop in his defensive play as Toews was once considered one of the best two-way centers of his generation. The hometown Winnipegger currently holds a team-worst -9 rating and ties him for the 18th-worst plus/minus among NHL forwards this season. For a player valued primarily for defensive reliability, this presents a major concern.

His second line has struggled with consistency since the start of the year with constant adjustments being made trying to find a spark. Toews has been on the ice for five power play goals in the Jets' favor, but his even-strength numbers tell a different story. Winnipeg has scored only seven goals with him on the ice at five-on-five while allowing 16 against. Those numbers reflect a line that has been unable to control play or protect its own end reliably.

One area where Toews has remained elite is the faceoff circle with a league-best 62.9 per cent success rate and has been a significant asset for the Jets in key situations. Strong performance on draws provides value, but the question is whether it is enough to justify another contract for a player whose once well-rounded game no longer looks complete.

We are only a quarter of the way through the season with lots still able to change as the season progresses. Soon the Jets will get the answer to if Toews' struggles are temporary symptoms of rust and age or signs of long-term decline. His leadership, experience, and faceoff skill no doubt still carry weight, but the drop-off in defensive impact raises difficult questions about his future in Winnipeg. With the team eyeing consistency and playoff ambitions, the decision on Toews will not be an easy one.

