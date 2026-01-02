Jets' Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor Make Team USA Olympic Roster

Winnipeg Jets stars Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor officially earned their spots on Team USA’s roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics, a move that came as little surprise given their track records and recent history with the national team.

Both players were members of Team USA at the 4 Nations Face Off and were widely expected to return for the Olympic stage. When the roster was revealed, their inclusion reaffirmed the trust the coaching staff has placed in two of the Jets’ most important contributors.

Kyle Connor’s selection stood out in particular given the abundance of high end American scoring across the NHL this season. Despite the red hot play of Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson, who leads all American born players in scoring, Team USA opted to stick with Connor as a key piece of its forward group.

The Michigan native has been a driving force for Winnipeg’s offense and, at times, the primary reason it has stayed afloat. Through 39 games, Connor has recorded 18 goals and 28 assists for 46 points, ranking third among American born players in scoring behind Robertson and Minnesota’s Matt Boldy.

Connor’s speed, finishing ability, and experience in international play helped separate him from other candidates. While debate continues about which scorers deserved a spot, Team USA clearly valued Connor’s familiarity with the system and his ability to create offense in high pressure games.

In net, the return of Connor Hellebuyck was as close to a lock as any decision on the roster. Widely regarded as one of the best goaltenders in the world, Hellebuyck entered the season with back to back Vezina Trophy wins and a Hart Trophy as league MVP. Any doubt about his value quickly disappeared earlier this season when Winnipeg’s level of play dropped sharply during his absence.

Although his numbers are not at career highs this year, Hellebuyck has remained steady and reliable. He currently holds a 9 10 3 record with a 2.51 goals against average and a .907 save percentage. For Team USA, his consistency and ability to steal games make him a cornerstone of their Olympic hopes.

Both Connor and Hellebuyck will look to help Team USA take the next step on the international stage after falling short at the 4 Nations Face-Off. That tournament ended in heartbreak for the Americans when Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner to give Canada the title.

