Jets' Connor Hellebuyck Lands Just Outside Top 10 in The Hockey News Top 100

Fresh off an Olympic masterclass, Winnipeg’s star netminder narrowly misses the elite tier as The Hockey News ranks the game’s best, placing him alongside legends like Sidney Crosby.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Winnipeg Jets superstar goaltender Connor Hellebuyck coming in No. 11th overall. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked eight through 12.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 8-12 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
8 QUINN HUGHES
POS: D | AGE: 26 | LY: 6
> Hughes’ most celebrated attribute is his playmaking ability. But he’s also one of the NHL’s foremost workhorses. He was averaging the 10th-highest ice time in the entire post-lockout era this season, and his workload, which actually increased following his move to Minnesota, was heavier than any other ‘D’ in the past decade.
9 KIRILL KAPRIZOV
POS: LW | AGE: 29 | LY: 10
> It took Kaprizov six seasons and 381 games to rewrite the Wild’s history books. He’s already the franchise’s all-time leading goal-scorer, and he’s steadily chipping away at Mikko Koivu’s franchise-leading point total. Only five NHL players have scored at a greater per-game rate than Kaprizov over the past three seasons.
10 ZACH WERENSKI
POS: D | AGE: 28 | LY: 14
> Name a category in Columbus, and Werenski is probably at or near the top of it. It’s not easy for a defenseman to lead a playoff-contending team in scoring, but that’s the impact the 10th-year NHLer made this season. Werenski also played more than 26 minutes a night – second in the league to Quinn Hughes.
11 CONNOR HELLEBUYCK
POS: G | AGE: 32 | LY: 5
> Never let it be said again that Hellebuyck can’t win the big one. He was heralded as the hero for Team USA at the Olympics. Back in Winnipeg, it was a down year (how could it not be after last year’s heroics?), but his .956 SP in Milan was the third-best ever in an Olympic tournament featuring NHL talent (minimum five games).
12 SIDNEY CROSBY
POS: C | AGE: 38 | LY: 12
> Crosby notched his 21st point-per-game season in a row this year – extending his own all-time NHL record. Even at 38, ‘Sid The Kid’ continues to be an ace two-way player. His early-season heroics helped put the surprising Penguins in the playoff race, and his boffo play after returning from the Olympic injury kept them there.
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