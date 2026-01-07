Jets Defenseman Stretchered Off The Ice After Awkward Fall Following Hit

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Hadyn Fleury was forced from Tuesday night’s contest against the Vegas Golden Knights after a frightening collision late in the first period.

With just over six minutes remaining, Fleury took a hit in open ice from Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, sending him awkwardly into the boards.

Fleury fell backward, head-first, prompting an immediate stoppage in play. Medical personnel arrived on the ice, and a stretcher was required to safely remove him from the arena as the game was paused for several minutes.

Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry dropped gloves with Kolesar on the very next shift as a point of paying back the Vegas forward for his hit.

The Jets announced that Fleury had been transported to a local hospital via ambulance and that he was fully alert and moving his extremities when arriving.

Fleury, 29, has battled injuries throughout the season as he previously missed 17 games due to a concussion and also spent time sidelined with a knee injury. This season, he has appeared in 16 games in a depth role, recording no points and holding a minus-seven rating.

The Saskatchewan native has carved out a role as a defensive defenseman for the Jets while dealing with injury setbacks. A former first-round pick (seventh overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Draft, Fleury has played 323 NHL games over nine seasons for the Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Jets. Across his career, he has recorded 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists).

Fleury recently signed a two‑year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Jets in June 2025, keeping him under contract through the 2026‑27 season.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.