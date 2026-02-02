Jets Draft Gem Breaking Barriers While Dominating Ontario Junior Hockey Ranks

The Winnipeg Jets are navigating a mixed bag of a season, but one clear positive within the organization has emerged in 2024 fourth round pick Kevin He.
The 19 year old winger has spent this season in the Ontario Hockey League, beginning the year with the Niagara IceDogs before being dealt to the Flint Firebirds. No matter the jersey, He has continued to elevate his game and establish himself as one of the top junior players in Canada.
This past week, He delivered a dominant two game stretch, recording three goals and three assists for six points. The performance served as another exclamation point on what has already been a stellar campaign.
Through 41 games this season, the Chinese Canadian forward has produced 22 goals and 29 assists for 51 points. He is on pace to finish with roughly 74 points in 60 games, just one point shy of his career high of 75 points set last season.
He’s rise has been fueled by a relentless forechecking game, elite speed, and impressive stickwork that consistently separates him from defenders.
Beyond the numbers, He continues to break barriers in the sport. Born in Beijing, China, he developed his love for hockey by skating and rollerblading with his father before making the move to North America. He played his minor hockey in North York, Ontario, where his talent steadily grew into that of a high level junior player.
When the Jets selected him in the 2024 NHL Draft, He became just the second Chinese born player ever drafted into the NHL, following New York Islanders draft pick Andong Song.
He later made history again as the first Chinese born player to sign an NHL contract. The list has since grown, with Haoxi Wang becoming the third Chinese born player drafted when he was selected 33rd overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
