Jets' Josh Morrissey Places 34th in The Hockey News' Top 100 Rankings

Winnipeg’s metronomic blueliner surges past franchise legends as a top-tier defender. Discover how his elite hockey IQ anchors the Jets alongside the NHL’s most lethal offensive stars.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Winnipeg Jets standout defenseman Josh Morrissey coming in No. 34th overall. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked 32 through 36.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 32-36 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
32 TAGE THOMPSON
POS: C | AGE: 28 | LY: 65
Thompson might be one of the NHL’s skinniest players, but he has one of the heaviest shots. He’s not Alex Ovechkin, but his snipe from the left circle on the power play is just as feared as Ovi’s. His long reach is an asset in both defending and protecting the puck, and his quick release makes him dangerous in the scoring areas.
33 MATTHEW SCHAEFER
POS: D | AGE: 18 | LY: N/A
Every superlative has already been used on the rookie defenseman, who is a lock for the Calder thanks to an exceptional two-way game and incredible skating. So how about this? With eight games in hand, Schaefer passed fellow Islanders No. 1 pick John Tavares – a center – on New York’s rookie-points leaderboard.
34 JOSH MORRISSEY
POS: D | AGE: 31 | LY: 23
Morrissey doesn’t have next-level flash or dominant physical attributes, but his smarts separate him from the pack. His presence is metronomic in Winnipeg; he makes the entire Jets on-ice operation truly tick. He passed Dustin Byfuglien to become the highest-scoring D-man in franchise history with an OT-winner in March.
35 COLE CAUFIELD
POS: LW | AGE: 25 | LY: 66
Some guys feast on empty calories. Caufield is not one of those guys. His 29 go-ahead goals led the league, as did his five overtime goals. The NHL is a better place when the Canadiens have a 50-goal scorer in their lineup, and Caufield did just that when he scored in a winning effort against Tampa Bay on April 9.
36 FILIP GUSTAVSSON
POS: G | AGE: 27 | LY: 74
Outside of Minnesota, Gustavsson is underrated. Aside from 2023-24, a rare blemish on his record, he has shown he has a rare attribute among keepers: consistency. Among goalies to play 100 games over the past two seasons, only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Connor Hellebuyck have better save percentages than Gustavsson
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