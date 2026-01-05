Jets Late Round Draft Gem Continues To Tear Up Junior Ranks

The Winnipeg Jets’ season has been one many fans would rather forget so far, but amid the struggles at the NHL level, the organization has been given an exciting glimpse of what the future could hold.

That optimism is being fueled by Kieron Walton, the Jets’ 2024 sixth-round draft pick, who is rapidly emerging as one of the early steals of his draft class. The 19-year-old forward has been sensational in the Ontario Hockey League, leading the league with 52 points in 32 games, tied with Flint Firebirds standout Nathan Aspinall.

Walton’s offensive explosion has turned heads across the OHL. After being selected late in the draft, expectations were modest, but his production has far exceeded projections. His confidence with the puck, creative playmaking, and relentless shooting have made him one of the most dangerous players in junior hockey this season.

The Jets briefly tested Walton at the professional level last year, giving him four games with the Manitoba Moose, where he recorded an assist. Management ultimately decided he needed more time at the junior level before making a full jump to the pros, a decision that has paid off dramatically.

Walton broke out offensively last season with 38 goals and 54 assists for 92 points in 66 games. This year, he has elevated his game even further and is on pace to approach 50 goals and surpass the 100-point mark.

One of the most impressive aspects of Walton’s season has been his shot volume. He has already registered 198 shots on goal, placing him comfortably first in the OHL and nearly 40 shots ahead of the next closest player. That shoot-first mentality has turned him into a constant threat every time he steps on the ice.

As the Jets continue to navigate a disappointing campaign, rumors have begun to circulate that the organization could shift its focus toward evaluating younger talent later in the season. If that happens, Walton could return to the professional ranks with the Moose and may even make his NHL debut as Winnipeg looks to assess its growing prospect pool.

For a franchise in search of positives, Walton’s rise has given fans something meaningful to be excited about and a reminder that even in difficult seasons, hope for the future can arrive sooner than expected.

