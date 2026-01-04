Jets Losing Season Could Spark Youth Movement in Second Half

The Winnipeg Jets have now lost nine straight games, underscoring the unpredictable nature of their season as the offense has nearly vanished. During the skid, the team has scored just 19 goals, with the top line of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi accounting for nine of them.

Beyond that trio, production has been hard to find with several key forwards who enjoyed strong seasons last year, including Cole Perfetti, Nino Niederreiter, and Adam Lowry, have struggled to make an impact offensively this time around.

Winnipeg tried to shore up its offense in the offseason after losing Nikolaj Ehlers and Mason Appleton to free agency. Ehlers had been a driving force on the second line, helping Cole Perfetti and Vladislav Namestnikov produce standout seasons, while Appleton played a key role on the Jets’ long-established third line, where his chemistry with Adam Lowry and Nino Niederreiter had been built over several years.

Trying to fill these holes, they added veterans Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist, who have both struggled to get things going this season. As the lack of offense continues to plague the roster, conversations about shifting focus away from this season have begun to surface.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman discussed the situation on his 32 Thoughts podcast, noting that the Jets are exploring the market for solutions but are not interested in short-term rentals. Instead, they are targeting players with term remaining on their contracts, similar to Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

With limited options available, partly because many players have Winnipeg on their no-trade lists, Friedman suggested the Jets may soon prioritize injecting new blood into the lineup rather than continuing down the same path.

That approach could involve giving extended opportunities to younger players from the AHL and the prospect pool. Potential call-ups such as Brad Lambert, Nikita Chibrikov, and Parker Ford could be brought in and evaluated in full-time roles over the second half of the season. This would allow the organization to determine whether any of them can establish themselves as long-term contributors or whether additional help will be needed at certain positions in the offseason.

As the season progresses, Winnipeg may experiment more with its current core and prospect group to see what combinations work. Whether these young players can fit into top-six or bottom-six roles remains to be seen, but even if they do not pan out, the Jets would gain valuable clarity about their future and be better positioned to build ahead.

If they continue to lose games they can also better position themselves for a high pick in a draft year, where the top three picks are all expected to be difference makers in Canadians Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff as well as Swedish forward Ivar Stenberg.

