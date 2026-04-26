Jets’ Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor Shine At Even Strength Despite Missed Playoffs
Scheifele and Connor ignited the offense, dominating even strength despite the Jets' playoff absence. Their individual brilliance highlights a path forward.
Even though the Winnipeg Jets fell short of the postseason, the 2025–26 campaign still featured one of the league’s most productive star duos in Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor, both of whom delivered standout offensive seasons and elite even-strength production.
Scheifele enjoyed a career year across the board, setting new personal bests with 67 assists and 103 points while also scoring 36 goals. His 103-point total placed him inside the NHL’s top five scorers, ahead of established superstars like David Pastrnak and Leon Draisaitl.
Connor was equally impactful, finishing with 39 goals and 53 assists for 92 points. The total marked his third career 90-point season and ranked him 12th in league scoring, ahead of players including Kirill Kaprizov and Jack Eichel.
Where the duo truly separated themselves, however, was at even strength. Both ranked among the league’s elite in five-on-five production, with Scheifele finishing fifth in even-strength goals for with 96 and Connor placing eighth with 91. Scheifele’s total trailed only a handful of league leaders, sitting just eight behind superstar Connor McDavid in that category.
While their offensive impact at even strength was undeniable, their overall goal differential in those situations was affected by Winnipeg’s broader defensive inconsistencies as a team. Still, their ability to drive play without relying on special teams stood out as one of the Jets’ clearest strengths.
If Winnipeg can build on their even-strength success this season while tightening up defensively as a team, Scheifele and Connor’s performance could serve as a foundation for a stronger push back into playoff contention in the year ahead.
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