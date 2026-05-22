Jets' Mark Scheifele Ranks 29th in The Hockey News Top 100 Players List

Winnipeg’s elite playmaker outshines his peers as a top-tier shooter, securing a prime spot among the NHL’s elite. Discover how his efficiency compares to hockey's biggest superstars.
The Hockey News has opened its full archive to subscribers, giving fans access to 76 years of hockey history, feature stories, and unforgettable moments. In the latest issue, we rank the NHL’s top 100 players, with Winnipeg Jets star center Mark Scheifele coming in No. 29th overall. Here is a free preview featuring players ranked 25 through 30.
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Top 100 NHL Players: 25-30 - Apr. 17 2026 - Vol. 79 Issue 10
25 JACK HUGHES
POS: C | AGE: 24 | LY: 32
> Hughes clinched American folk-hero status with the golden goal in Milan, but he would no doubt have loved a Stanley Cup playoff berth, too. When healthy, Hughes is a fast, super-skilled center with a great competitive edge to his game. Devils fans are hoping for an injury-free 2026-27 so he can really soar.
26 LANE HUTSON
POS: D | AGE: 22 | LY: 100
> His numbers and sheer offensive ability jump off the page, but Hutson’s value has skyrocketed with his improved play in his own end. As a team, the Canadiens are much better defensively this season, but Hutson has been noteworthy in how his defensive game has almost caught up to his ability to generate offense.
27 AUSTON MATTHEWS
POS: C | AGE: 28 | LY: 9
> Aside from the Olympic gold medal, it’s hard to fathom how Matthews’ 2025-26 season could have gone any worse than it did. Long periods of ineffectiveness and injury have a lot of people questioning whether Matthews is still an elite offensive producer. He’s a Selke-worthy player, but he’s paid to score.
28 MATT BOLDY
POS: LW | AGE: 25 | LY: 82
> By February, Boldy had set a new career-best goal total. He then reached a career-high point output in mid-March. He lacks the flash of Kirill Kaprizov, but give Boldy credit for his heart-and-soul credentials: he was among a select few NHLers with 40-plus goals, 50-plus hits and 50-plus blocks this season.
29 MARK SCHEIFELE
POS: C | AGE: 33 | LY: 27
> Most see Scheifele as the distributor to Kyle Connor’s triggerman, but the Jets’ first-line pivot has proven himself to be one of the deadliest shooters in the entire NHL. Since 2013-14, Scheifele’s first full season, his 17.5 shooting percentage ranks third in the NHL among players with 1,500-plus shots.
30 LOGAN THOMPSON
POS: G | AGE: 29 | LY: 22
> In a season where not much was expected of the Capitals, Thompson kept the team afloat on many a night. He led the league in goals saved above expected, which means he will get some Vezina-voting love. His is one of the better diamond-in-the-rough stories from the past few years.
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