Jets Top Defense Prospect To Make NHL Debut vs. Capitals Wednesday

The Winnipeg Jets announced Tuesday that they have recalled defenceman Elias Salomonsson from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose. The 21-year-old is set to make his NHL debut on Wednesday when the Jets begin their road trip against the Washington Capitals.

The move follows the recent injury to Neal Pionk, who is not expected to be available for the start of the trip. With Pionk sidelined, head coach Scott Arniel is turning to youth and plans to place Salomonsson on the second pairing with Dylan Samberg. Colin Miller will also enter the lineup, while veteran Luke Schenn is expected to serve as the extra defenceman.

Winnipeg drafted Salomonsson in the second round, 55th overall, in 2022 and so far this season has six assists in 17 games with the Moose. The Skellefteå, Sweden native has totaled 33 points across 70 career AHL games.

Major Lineup Shakeup, NHL Debut Highlight Jets’ Showdown in Washington

Jets shuffle lines, debut a defenseman, and face a potent Capitals squad fighting for playoff positioning.

He represented the Moose at the 2025 AHL All Star Classic, becoming only the second rookie defenceman in franchise history to do so, and was named both Best Defenceman and Rookie of the Year for the 2024–25 season.

The Jets and Capitals will meet for the 102nd time on Wednesday. Washington holds the advantage in the all time series with a record of 56-29-5-11. Winnipeg has won three of the past four meetings but will attempt to continue that momentum without league MVP Connor Hellebuyck, who has been a key factor in those recent victories.

