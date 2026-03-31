Kyle Connor Embraces ‘KFC’ Nickname in Viral KFC Commercial

Hockey's beloved "KFC" nickname fuels a entertaining commercial, transforming Kyle Connor into the fried chicken icon.
One of the most iconic nicknames in hockey has officially come full circle, and it belongs to Winnipeg Jets star winger Kyle Connor.
For years, fans have playfully inserted an extra word into Connor’s name when reacting to his highlight-reel plays, giving rise to the now-famous “KFC” nickname.
What began as a joke among the fanbase quickly gained traction, even catching on with the Jets themselves, who have leaned into the nickname across social media and team content.
Now, that long-running joke has turned into a full-fledged partnership with KFC, and fans are loving it.
The collaboration first surfaced last spring when a Kyle Connor-themed KFC location opened in Winnipeg during the Jets’ second-round playoff series. But on Monday night, things reached a new level when KFC Canada, working alongside Connor, released a full-length commercial that quickly captured attention across the hockey world.
The ad opens with Connor arriving in a muscle car, cameras flashing as he steps out and makes his way toward the arena. As he walks inside what appears to be Canada Life Centre, the commercial delivers its punchline. Connor is dressed head-to-toe in the signature white suit of Colonel Sanders.
Throughout the spot, Connor strolls past arena staff and personnel, all enjoying KFC meals branded with his likeness. The campaign promotes a new “Kyle Connor Meal,” now available at participating locations.
The commercial wraps up with Connor entering the locker room, where he finds the themed meal waiting for him and is greeted by a modern take on Colonel Sanders, who welcomes him using his famous nickname. Connor responds with a knowing smile and nod to the camera, sealing the moment.
The ad quickly went viral, with fans praising it as one of the most creative and entertaining promotions in Jets history, a perfect blend of humor, branding, and on-ice star power.
Connor’s performance this season has only added to the buzz as the 29-year-old winger is in the midst of another standout campaign, recording 83 points in 73 games. The Michigan native is on pace to surpass the 90-point mark for the third time in his career.
With his production on the ice and his growing presence off it, Connor’s “KFC” persona has evolved from a lighthearted nickname into one of the most memorable marketing stories in hockey today.
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