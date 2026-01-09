Leafs Reconnected To Luke Schenn Following Possible Rift in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Jets are increasingly expected to be sellers at the upcoming NHL trade deadline, with several of their defensemen believed to be available to teams looking to bolster a thin backend. One name that continues to surface in league circles is veteran defenseman Luke Schenn, and a familiar suitor appears to be showing interest.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again being linked to Schenn, the former fifth overall pick they selected in the 2008 NHL Draft. Toronto’s interest comes at a critical time, as the club was dealt a devastating blow to its playoff hopes when key defenseman Chris Tanev suffered another injury. Multiple reports have suggested the injury could be season ending, forcing the Maple Leafs to reassess their blue line depth ahead of the postseason.

While Toronto has reportedly prioritized adding a puck moving defenseman, an alternative approach could involve bringing in a veteran presence for minimal cost. In that scenario, Schenn fits the profile as a low risk option who could serve as an emergency defender while also providing leadership in the locker room as the Leafs continue to explore other upgrades.

TSN insider Darren Dreger recently reignited the speculation, suggesting a reunion would not be difficult to complete from an asset standpoint. Dreger said he is “pretty sure if the Maple Leafs wanted to reunite Luke Schenn, they’d get him for a lower end draft pick.” However, Dreger also noted that Schenn has made it known that if he is moved, he would prefer a more consistent role rather than continuing as a depth defenseman, which has largely been his situation in Winnipeg this season.

That desire may be tied to a possible strained relationship between Schenn and the Jets in recent weeks. Former NHL player Ryan Whitney discussed the situation on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, pointing to Schenn being a healthy scratch while approaching his 1,100th career NHL game. Whitney referenced earlier criticism from former NHLer Mike Commodore, who publicly blasted the Jets’ decision to hire Scott Arniel as full time head coach and described him as difficult to work with when given more authority.

Whitney suggested there could be a divide, particularly stemming from Arniel’s decision to sit Schenn just before the milestone. Although Schenn was later dressed to officially reach the mark, Whitney said the initial healthy scratch likely sent a message throughout the locker room and may help explain why trade rumors surrounding the veteran defenseman have picked up once again.

Whether Schenn is ultimately moved remains to be seen, but even for a late round draft pick, the Jets could view it as a sensible move. Schenn is a 36-year-old veteran in the final year of his contract, and flipping him for an asset would align with a seller’s approach at the deadline. For Toronto, a trade would also carry some sentimental value, creating a full circle moment by bringing Schenn back to where his NHL career began.

