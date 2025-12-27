Line Combinations: Jets vs. Wild

The Winnipeg Jets return from a holiday break looking to regroup after a challenging first half of the season. Sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference with a 15-17-3 record, the Jets struggled down the stretch before the break, going just 6-14-3 over their final 23 games. Offensively, the team relies heavily on its top trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and Gabe Vilardi, with depth winger Morgan Barron emerging as a key contributor. However, other forwards, including Cole Perfetti, Vladislav Namestnikov, Jonathan Toews, and Gustav Nyquist, have struggled to provide consistent scoring, highlighting the Jets’ need for a strong start to the second half.

Their next challenge comes against a surging Minnesota Wild squad that has been one of the hottest teams in the league, posting a 15-3-2 record over their final 20 games before the break. Minnesota boasts a dangerous defensive pairing in Quinn Hughes and Brock Faber, along with offensive firepower from Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, Matt Boldy, and Vladimir Tarasenko.

Recent matchups between these teams have been low-scoring affairs, and goaltending will be crucial, with Connor Hellebuyck dominating Minnesota in past starts and Jesper Wallstedt expected to counter for the Wild. With both teams having already split their first two meetings this season, this matchup carries significant playoff implications and sets the stage for a tightly contested battle.

Jets Seek Fresh Start, Face Red-Hot Wild in Crucial Divisional Clash

The Winnipeg Jets return from holidays with marquee divisional clash against red hot Quinn Hughes and Minnesota Wild.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Colorado (Friday):

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Iafallo

Barron-Lowry-Pearson

Niederreiter -Toews-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Puck drop is set for 6:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.