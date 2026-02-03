Mark Scheifele’s Olympic Dream Rekindled As Team Canada Faces Mounting Injuries

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele was visibly devastated after speaking with the media following the announcement that he was not selected to represent Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.
For Scheifele, the omission cut deep as the Kitchener, Ontario native is 32 years old, and while another Olympic opportunity could come when he is 36, the odds would be far slimmer.
Veteran stars such as Sidney Crosby and Brad Marchand remain part of Canada’s roster for these Games, but time is not on Scheifele’s side. What he believed could be his final chance to achieve his Olympic dream appeared to slip away but that outlook may be changing.
Injuries are already mounting as Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point are both questionable for the Olympics after being sidelined and are not expected to play again before the Olympic break. With uncertainty surrounding multiple forwards, Hockey Canada could be facing difficult decisions in the coming days.
On Monday night, Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett, one of Team Canada’s potential replacement players in the event of injury, suffered an upper-body injury during a loss to the Buffalo Sabres. The setback is expected to be nothing as TSN's Darren Dreger confirmed the injury is nothing serious but if Bennett or Point can't make the trip, it could move Scheifele higher on the list of possible call-ups.
If replacements are required, Scheifele is widely viewed as one of the top forwards left off the original roster. Other notable names in the conversation include Chicago Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard and Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, but Scheifele’s experience and production continue to stand out.
There is still a possibility that Scheifele is passed over once again. However, the door that once seemed firmly shut is now at least slightly ajar. Unfortunate injury luck for others has placed the longtime Jets center in a more favorable position than he occupied just days ago.
Scheifele is currently enjoying one of the best seasons of his career. Through 55 games, he has recorded 27 goals and 40 assists for 67 points. He is on pace for his second 40-goal season and is tracking toward surpassing both the 90- and 100-point marks for the first time in his NHL career.
For now, Scheifele sits in waiting. What once felt like the end of an Olympic dream may yet turn into a last-minute opportunity to finally wear the maple leaf on the sport's biggest stage.
