New Year, New Jets: How Winnipeg Has Reset in 2026

The Winnipeg Jets looked dead in the water heading into the new year. Saddled with a league-worst 15-19-4 record and an offense that could not buy a goal, the Jets appeared destined for a lost season as the calendar flipped. Instead, 2026 has brought signs of life.
Since the turn of the year, Winnipeg has posted a modest 4-3-2 record, but the results only tell part of the story. The offense has been completely revitalized, operating at a top-six level league-wide over that stretch while averaging four goals per game. While the Jets are still piling up losses faster than wins, the shift in identity represents a meaningful step forward for a club sitting just seven points out of a playoff spot.
Several players have delivered major bounce-back performances, fueling the turnaround. The Jets’ core trio of Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Gabe Vilardi has stayed the course, combining for 13 goals over the last nine games while each averaging more than a point per game. Their production has restored Winnipeg’s ability to dictate pace, something that was sorely missing in the season’s opening months.
The resurgence has not stopped there. Veteran center Jonathan Toews has worked his way back from fourth-line duty to become a meaningful contributor again, posting four goals and three assists for seven points over the same nine-game span. Cole Perfetti, coming off a 50-point breakout season, has finally rediscovered his offensive touch with seven points of his own during that stretch.
Depth scoring has also emerged as forwards Alex Iafallo and Tanner Pearson have each chipped in three goals, while Nino Niederreiter, Vladislav Namestnikov and captain Adam Lowry all snapped lengthy scoring droughts. For the first time in months, the Jets’ offense has functioned as a cohesive unit, with contributions coming throughout the lineup.
While the attack has surged, the defensive picture has grown more complicated. Defense has long been Winnipeg’s calling card, but that stability has wavered recently. The Jets have allowed 32 goals in their last nine games, an alarming trend for a team that relied on defensive structure to stay competitive earlier in the season. Previously, it was the defense keeping games close while the offense struggled. Now, that script has flipped.
If Winnipeg can stop trading one problem for another and regain health and structure on defense, areas they managed comfortably in each of the past two seasons, the pieces are there to rediscover their identity. With renewed offense, key players trending upward and elite goaltending between the pipes, the Jets still have the makings of a playoff push if they can finally put it all together.
