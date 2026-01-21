NHL Insider: Luke Schenn Trade Could Happen Soon

The Winnipeg Jets are expected to be active ahead of the NHL trade deadline, according to insider reports, with at least one move potentially coming sooner than expected.
Much of the speculation has centered on defenseman Luke Schenn, who is playing on an expiring contract and could be moved as the deadline approaches. The 36 year old has reportedly attracted interest from teams such as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers as contenders look to add experience and depth on the blue line.
The market for depth defensemen has become more competitive following the trade of Rasmus Andersson to the Vegas Golden Knights. As teams continue searching for reliable options, Schenn is expected to draw attention despite not being considered a headline name. His experience and physical style remain appealing to teams preparing for a playoff run.
TSN insider Chris Johnston confirmed that interest in Schenn is real and indicated that a deal could happen in the near future.
"They have a lot of defensemen and it's pretty clear that Luke Schenn is one of the pieces they're dangling, he's another player I could see dealt relatively near term," Johnston said.
Schenn has adjusted his game in recent seasons to remain effective as a veteran depth option. Last season, he played for the Nashville Predators before being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins along with forward Tommy Novak in a deal that brought Michael Bunting and a fourth round pick to Nashville. Schenn was later flipped to the Jets last March in exchange for a second and fourth round pick.
With that transaction occurring less than a year ago, there is believed to still be a market for Schenn. Winnipeg could look to recoup a mid round draft pick, potentially a fourth round selection, from a team such as Toronto, which has been dealing with injuries on defense.
For the Jets, moving an expiring asset for future value would be preferable to losing Schenn for nothing. The decision now falls to general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff as Winnipeg weighs its options and determines whether the team remains in a position to contend for a playoff spot while navigating the trade deadline.
