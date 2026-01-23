NHL Insider Suggests Jets Could Be Willing to Move Surprising Top Six Forward

The Winnipeg Jets have endured a difficult season, with multiple players frequently mentioned in trade rumors and the organization widely expected to be active ahead of the trade deadline. While Winnipeg has shown signs of life with five wins in its last seven games, speculation around the roster has not slowed. In fact, a surprising name has surfaced in the latest round of insider reports.
Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the Daily Faceoff Rundown, The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta suggested that pending restricted free agent Cole Perfetti could be available under the right circumstances.
"One name that's kind of popped up, Cole Perfetti, somebody they want to be part of the future with, but there might be a willingness, if they can bring in somebody, who's controllable, fits the age bracket," Pagnotta explained"
Perfetti is coming off a breakout campaign in which he recorded 50 points during his second full NHL season. This year, however, his production has dropped sharply, mirroring the struggles of the Jets’ offense as a whole. Through 35 games, Perfetti has just 14 points and is not projected to reach the 30 point mark this season.
If that pace holds, it would represent his lowest output in the NHL outside of his rookie year, when he played 18 games and registered seven points. It has been the most challenging stretch of Perfetti’s career to date.
As Winnipeg balances the desire to remain competitive this season with the possibility of retooling for next year, the team will also need to negotiate a new contract with the 24 year old, a process that could become more complicated if he is open to a change of scenery.
Despite the rumors, the Jets have little interest in moving Perfetti unless absolutely necessary. He has already shown what he can become as a core piece of the franchise, most notably scoring the game tying goal in Game 7 of last season’s first round series against the St. Louis Blues. The organization would hope Perfetti could establish himself as a long term Jet alongside players such as Mark Scheifele, Connor Hellebuyck and Kyle Connor.
It is also worth noting that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has consistently succeeded in convincing pending free agents to buy into the Jets’ system and long term vision. If Winnipeg were to ultimately deal Perfetti, it would be a stunning move and would require a return significant enough to justify parting with a player who has become a vital piece of the franchise’s future.
