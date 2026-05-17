Should Winnipeg Bring Back Jonathan Toews?

At 38, Toews is no longer the two-way force who could single-handedly anchor a line against opposing top units. But as a bottom-six forward capable of delivering 30 points, winning more than six in ten faceoffs, and steadying a dressing room through the grind of 82 games, the market for that profile at a reduced price point is extremely thin. The Jets would be hard-pressed to find a comparable option elsewhere, and they may not need to look far at all.