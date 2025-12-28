Winnipeg Lists Star Defenseman Day-To-Day Ahead Of Crucial Matchup

The Winnipeg Jets listed star defenseman Josh Morrissey as day-to-day on Sunday after he was injured in Saturday’s 4–3 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild.

Jets head coach Scott Arniel said Morrissey sustained the injury after taking a questionable hit by Minnesota's Joel Erikkson Ek during the game, though he did not provide further details. Morrissey did not participate in Sunday’s practice.

In his absence, Haydn Fleury took reps alongside Dylan DeMelo on the Jets’ top defensive pairing, a move that suggests the injury is not expected to be long-term. Morrissey could return to the lineup as early as Monday, when Winnipeg hosts the Edmonton Oilers, or on New Year’s Eve when the Jets travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings.

Morrissey has been sensational for Winnipeg this season, recording six goals and 24 assists for 30 points in 36 games. His total is tied for sixth among NHL defensemen, alongside Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes. The 28-year-old is on pace to reach 69 or more points for the third time in his career and has served as the clear anchor of the Jets’ blue line.

Winnipeg has leaned heavily on Morrissey during a challenging campaign, as Saturday’s loss dropped the Jets to 15-17-4 on the season. Any missed time from their top defenseman would be significant, though early indications point to a short absence rather than a prolonged one.

