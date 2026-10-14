2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 5)

OHL Roundtable
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Oct 14, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 14, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league stacks up after Thanksgiving weekend.
We're now post-Thanksgiving, and it's beginning to get into the time where teams have played a big enough sample of games to get a grasp on what they are.
There are some trends to pick up on, such as the power of the Western conference and the openness of the East. But, there's always things still to be learned, and there's still so much season left to be played.
With that said, let's take a look at how the power rankings shape up heading into the fifth week of OHL action.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (6-2-0) (Prev. 1)
The winning streak is now at six for the Memorial Cup hosts, and they show no signs of slowing down. The offence is elite, the defence is solid, and the goaltending has been great. All the signs of a top team are here.
2: Sudbury Wolves (6-0-1) (Prev. 4)
Still the only team undefeated in regulation, though they've played the fewest games in the league. JC Lemieux is continuing his great play from the end of last season, and looks like a real top player in this league.
3: Soo Greyhounds (6-1-1) (Prev. 5)
Ryan Kaczynski continues his goal-per-game pace, and this team continues to find ways to win games. They sit atop the competitive West.
4: London Knights (5-1-1) (Prev. 2)
A tougher stretch for the Knights was snapped with a big win over rival Kitchener on Tuesday night. They still haven't quite hit top gear, and clearly miss Maksim Sokolovskii on the blue line.
5: Flint Firebirds (5-2-0) (Prev. 6)
A nice 2-0 weekend from the Firebirds pushes them up a bit. Jimmy Lombardi has had a fantastic start to the season.
6: Brantford Bulldogs (7-2-1) (Prev. 3)
The wheels are starting to come off a bit, as the PDO bender has come to a halt. Still a lot of good pieces, but they aren't the unbeaten giants they were in the first few weeks of the year.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
7: Ottawa 67's (5-1-2) (Prev. 7)
The 67's teeter right on the edge of being a contender, and are certainly a well-coached unit with some top skaters. Their win over Brantford was particularly impressive.
8: Sarnia Sting (5-3-1) (Prev. 8)
The Sting have taken a big step this year, from being a non-playoff team to pushing in the home playoff spots in the West. The question that remains is what their true upside is.
9: Erie Otters (5-3-1) (Prev. 11)
Another team pushing for playoff positioning in a tough Western conference, the Otters had a really nice win against London, but couldn't score on Ottawa.
10: Saginaw Spirit (4-2-2) (Prev. 10)
At this point, we know what this team is. Elite high-end talent, but not enough going the other way.
11: Kingston Frontenacs (6-4-0) (Prev. 12)
The Frontenacs had a perfect 3-0 Thanksgiving weekend, though two of those wins were against bottom-feeders.
12: Niagara IceDogs (5-3-0) (Prev. 13)
Picked up a nice win over the 67's, and also beat Barrie, though most teams do that.
Tier Three: Pretenders
13: Kitchener Rangers (4-5-1) (Prev. 9)
A tough weekend, as they've now lost five in a row, all against top Western opposition. While there are still some very good players at the top of this roster, the depth struggles, as you'd expect from a defending champion.
14: Oshawa Generals (4-5-0) (Prev. 14)
They don't feel like a true bottom of the league group, but there's a step between them and the good teams.
15: North Bay Battalion (4-5-0) (Prev. 17)
Picked up an impressive win in Sudbury, and an expected win over Peterborough. Looking better as a whole.
16: Windsor Spitfires (3-4-2) (Prev. 15)
A pair of losses over the weekend, including getting smacked by Oshawa.
17: Peterborough Petes (3-7-0) (Prev. 16)
The goaltending has simply not been good enough. There's only so much Adam Novotny and co. can do.
18: Owen Sound Attack (2-6-0) (Prev. 18)
Two more losses this weekend, and it's going to be extremely tough to climb the standings in the West.
19: Brampton Steelheads (0-6-2) (Prev. 19)
Still searching for that first win, but they're at least hanging in there in some of these games.
20: Barrie Colts (1-7-1) (Prev. 20)
Their poor goalies are still facing an average of 40 shots per game. This feels like a broken record, but it will be pointed out until it becomes untrue.
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