2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 7)

OHL Roundtable
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Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Natalie Shaver/OHL Images
Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 28, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league is shaping up heading into the seventh weekend of action
Rivalry week has come and gone, and in its place comes Halloween weekend to keep some sort of thematics alive.
Wednesday sees three games in action across the league, including a pair of 10:30 a.m. school day matches in Ottawa and Owen Sound.
Let's take a look at how the power rankings stack up heading into the spookiest weekend of the year.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (10-3-0) (Prev. 1)
They finally lost one. But, the Storm still sit atop the West and still boast a tremendous roster.
2: Flint Firebirds (9-2-1) (Prev. 6)
A statement 3-0 weekend actually puts Flint atop the league in points percentage. They're rolling, and are 6-0-1 in their last seven now, with the only loss in that stretch being to Guelph.
3: London Knights (8-3-1) (Prev. 2)
A tough weekend for a team still looking to keep the puck out of their net. Potentially, have they fixed that with the Arvin Jaswal trade?
4: Sudbury Wolves (9-3-1) (Prev. 7)
Looked better with a few more guys healthy, but still in a rut like seemingly many of the top-tier teams are.
5: Brantford Bulldogs (10-3-1) (Prev. 5)
Still sit atop the East... but can't move up after splitting the home-and-home with the lowly Steelheads.
6: Soo Greyhounds (9-4-1) (Prev. 4)
They still sit in this tier just a bit below the elite of the elite, but can't be taken easy on any given night.
7: Ottawa 67's (7-3-2) (Prev. 3)
Fell back down to earth after getting beat by Kingston twice, but previous goodwill keep them up in this tier.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Kingston Frontenacs (9-5-0) (Prev. 11)
Maybe it's harsh to keep them below the team they just beat twice, but these are representative of the season at large. Still, they're rounding into better form.
9: Saginaw Spirit (6-4-3) (Prev. 8)
Whenever you think they've figured it out, they lose another two straight. To be fair, beating Flint isn't easy.
10: Kitchener Rangers (7-5-3) (Prev. 10)
Beating Guelph at the Aud was absolutely massive, and one of the most impressive wins of the year thus far.
11: Erie Otters (7-5-2) (Prev. 12)
Got a credible split against Niagara before beating Brampton. Settling into the mid-table.
12: Niagara IceDogs (7-5-1) (Prev. 9)
Got a credible split against Erie. Settling into the mid-table.
13: Windsor Spitfires (5-5-3) (Prev. 14)
Been putting up some pretty good results of late, including taking one off the Soo.
14: Sarnia Sting (6-7-1) (Prev. 13)
Got one win off of London, which was very important. Still looking to really get out of their rut for good.
Tier Three: Pretenders
15: Oshawa Generals (5-6-4) (Prev. 16)
They're pretty good at getting games to OT. Match that with a shutout win over Peterborough, and you have a decent weekend.
16: North Bay Battalion (6-8-0) (Prev. 17)
A really solid weekend, with a wins over Sudbury and Barrie.
17: Peterborough Petes (6-8-0) (Prev. 15)
Went 1-1 against Oshawa, but the win was in OT and the loss was 5-0.
18: Owen Sound Attack (5-8-1) (Prev. 18)
Sure, three out of the five points they got this weekend were against Barrie. But the other was against London! They seem like they're starting to figure it out a bit, but the odds are stacked against them in a tough Western conference.
Tier Four: Rebuilders
19: Brampton Steelheads (2-9-2) (Prev. 19)
Winning one against Brantford is a good feeling, for a team that really needed that. However, there's a gap between the rest of the league and these two bottom-feeders.
20: Barrie Colts (2-10-2) (Prev. 20)
The Jaswal trade, though he hasn't played yet this season through injury, proves the rebuild is alive and well. They had their fun last year, and will feel the effects this season.
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