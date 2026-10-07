2026-27 OHL Power Rankings (Week 4)

OHL Roundtable
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Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Terry Wilson/OHL Images
Oct 7, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 7, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league stacks up heading into the fourth weekend of action
The OHL season is entering its fourth weekend of action, and we're beginning to enter the part of the year where results begin to stabilize, and you start to be what your record says you are.
That being said, there's still plenty of time for movement in the power rankings, as we see which teams are starting to trend up or down now that rosters are more or less settled as we reach Canadian Thanksgiving.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Guelph Storm (4-2-0) (Prev. 2)
Throw that 0-2 opening weekend in the trash. The Memorial Cup hosts are now fully stocked, and are putting up tremendous performances. Their only gripe in these early days is the injury bug, with Parker Snelgrove now joining Rylan Singh with long-term ailments.
2: London Knights (4-1-0) (Prev. 1)
The Knights will be given a mulligan for their tough loss at home to Flint, but there were worrying signs in that game. Maksim Sokolovskii will miss a bit, which is a loss to a blue line that still hopes it can regain Henry Brzustewicz at some point this season.
3: Brantford Bulldogs (7-1-0) (Prev. 3)
Brantford has played more games than anyone else in the league through three weeks, but they haven't exactly faced a murderer's row of opponents. That all being said, the forwards and goaltending both look great, and you can't argue with the wins.
4: Sudbury Wolves (5-0-0) (Prev. 4)
Just one game last weekend for the last remaining undefeated group in the OHL. The offence seems exciting and their defensive record is nearly spotless, but they will have to prove it against tougher competition.
5: Soo Greyhounds (5-1-0) (Prev. 9)
Another excellent weekend, as this team now actually tops the Western conference. They haven't been dominating teams, but are finding ways to win.
6: Flint Firebirds (3-2-0) (Prev. 6)
Inconsistency seems like the name of the game here. They had arguably the most impressive win of the season by any team over London, but also couldn't beat the Greyhounds.
7: Ottawa 67's (3-1-1) (Prev. 13)
It seems as though that Sarnia loss was just a blip. Really good weekend overall, and Jaeden Nelson looks like another great find in goal.
8: Sarnia Sting (4-2-1) (Prev. 8)
It's fair to remain bullish on this Sting team, whose record could be even better if they didn't get absolutely goalied against Barrie.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
9: Kitchener Rangers (4-3-0) (Prev. 11)
Still sitting above .500, and have some serious gamers on the roster. There may be a time where this team sells, but for now, they're still very solid.
10: Saginaw Spirit (2-2-2) (Prev. 5)
Officially in worried mode. The Dima Zhilkin-Braidy Wassilyn combination is electric, but not much else on this team is really working right now.
11: Erie Otters (3-2-1) (Prev. 7)
Not an amazing showing in a busy weekend. Michael Dec and McLean Argette have been very good, though.
12: Kingston Frontenacs (3-4-0) (Prev. 10)
They had some legitimate preseason expectations, but have not been living up to them the past couple of weeks. Another team getting into worry mode.
13: Niagara IceDogs (3-3-0) (Prev. 15)
Still hanging on there at .500, and made a sneaky solid addition in Joey Banas.
14: Oshawa Generals (3-4-0) (Prev. 12)
It does feel like they don't have the horses to hang with the big dogs, but they have faced a pretty difficult schedule.
15: Windsor Spitfires (3-3-1) (Prev. 17)
Enough stuff is going right, and they've put up enough decent results to climb out of the bottom tier. Rookie import Bogdan Yakushevsky leads the team in points, and has looked great doing so.
16: Peterborough Petes (2-5-0) (Prev. 16)
Their top lines can score, but this team has struggled immensely both defensively and between the pipes. Not a good combination.
17: North Bay Battalion (2-5-0) (Prev. 14)
A very tough three losses in three days. To be fair, London and Brantford are top teams, but losing to Windsor on the opening Thursday was tough.
18: Owen Sound Attack (2-4-0) (Prev. 18)
You know what, that shutout win over Brantford is enough to bring them out of the bottom tier. There's something here.
Tier Three: Pretenders
19: Brampton Steelheads (0-5-2) (Prev. 19)
They went from losing in regulation to losing past regulation. Improvement!
20: Barrie Colts (1-4-1) (Prev. 20)
Yet to win a game when their goalie does not make 53 saves. They still average about 40 shots against per game.
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