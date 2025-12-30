Adam Jiricek The Hero: St. Louis Blues First-Rounder Ridiculous Goal Powers Czechia To Thrilling OT Victory

Four games were on the docket on Day 4 of the 2026 World Junior Championship, but maybe none bigger than the Finland versus Czechia game. Group B coming into the tournament was known as the “death” group with Canada, Czechia, and Finland. Finishing in the top two in that group is pivotal to avoid Sweden and USA in the elimination round.

The Fins came into Monday’s match with a 2-0 record with wins against Denmark and Latvia. Czechia lost a wild opener against Canada 7-5 on Boxing Day, but they bounced back with a win over Denmark the following day. With a record of 1-1, a win was a must for the Czechs.

It was bound to be an emotional game for both countries, but you have to keep your aggression in check. The game started with Finland defenseman Veeti Vaisanen being assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for cross-checking the face of Tomas Poletin just a minute into the contest.

On the five-minute power play, Czechia’s Matej Kubiesa took the drop pass on the entry and rifled his shot past Petteri Rimpinen. The undrafted forward has displayed an above-average, goal-scorer's release in previous international play, and he’s operated as a shooting threat for Czechia thus far in the tournament.

It was a classic game between two countries that understand how to play a tight-checking, grueling style of play. Finland is notoriously known as a nation that grinds out wins at the international level by slowly wearing down their opponents. Czechia is no different. The Fins generated very little through 40 minutes. After two periods, they only had seven shots on net, and they had three power plays to try to muster up some offense.

In the dying seconds of the game, Barrie Colts forward Emil Hemming became a hero for his country.

Finland trailed for about 58 minutes in this hockey game. Coming out of the corner with the puck, Leo Tuuva delivered a perfect saucer pass to Hemming, and the forward on Finland with arguably the best shot made no mistake.

To overtime we went. Just like it was for Canada against Latvia, three points for a win was no longer in play. The winner would get two points, which actually helps out Canada.

In the extra frame, Brantford Bulldogs defenseman Adam Jiricek pulled out the tricks for an absolutely filthy and incredible game-winner.

It’s not every day that you see a defenseman score a goal by going through his legs. Jiricek channeled his inner countryman, Marek Malik, to secure a crucial two points for Czechia in the standings. He has already been a catalyst on the backend for his country in this tournament, averaging some of the most minutes among all players. Now, he has also scored what could be considered the goal of the tournament.

Czechia will face off against Latvia on New Year’s Eve at 3:30 PM EST. Barring an upset against Latvia, which is certainly possible, they should end with eight points. If Canada beats Finland in regulation, they will finish in second place in Group B.

