Redemption On Boxing Day: Brady Martin & Zayne Parekh Fuel Canada’s Wild Win Over Rival Czechia

Redemption day finally came for Canada. Czechia knocked the Canadians out of the 2025 World Juniors with a power play goal with less than a minute to play. It was back-to-back quarterfinal exits and devastation for Hockey Canada and their fans.

Both countries began their 2026 tournament facing off against each other for the final match on Day 1. It was the most anticipated game on the schedule, and it lived up to the hype.

Carter George got the nod in net for Canada, where he plans to be “The Backbone” for his team. He made several big saves in the opening 20 minutes, as the Canadians were a bit shaky with their transition defense. Shortly after George made a breakaway save and a clear-cut stop in the slot on Czechia star Adam Benak, the trio of Michael Hage, Brady Martin, and Gavin McKenna connected on Canada’s first goal of the tournament.

Hage used his puck-carrying speed to gain the zone before dropping it off to McKenna. The projected top pick in the upcoming NHL draft used his playmaking skills to find Martin in the slot, who fired home his first of the tournament.

Those three played together in Canada’s first pre-tournament game against Sweden back on Dec. 17. Canada narrowly edged past the Swedes 2-1, with both tallies coming from that trio. When Michael Misa was loaned to Canada, he slid in on the first line between McKenna and Martone, but after one exhibition game, Dale Hunter went back to his line of Hage, McKenna, and Martin, and he may not look back.

Czechia tied it up later in the period, but the shift directly after, Hunter threw out the trio he trusts. Ben Danford led the play up ice before bumping the puck to Martin on the zone entry. Martin found Hage in the high slot, who ripped home an absolute rocket, bardown, to put Canada back on top.

Czechia scored two unanswered goals in the second period, starting to put the seed of doubt into the Canadians. However, former OHL Defenseman of the Year Zayne Parekh did what he does best, floating in a seeing-eye wrister that found the top corner to tie the game up at three heading into the final 20 minutes.

A classic Czechia versus Canada game, heading to the third, all tied up. These two countries have developed some highly entertaining games at the international level, particularly in the U18 to U20 events. This game was no different. Who was going to be the hero?

The third period was similar to the first; frantic with goals scored both ways. An undisciplined roughing penalty taken by Brantford Bulldogs defenseman Adam Jiricek put the Czechs on the penalty kill. The Zayne Parekh magic struck again, finding the open ice to skate through and burying the puck to put Canada up 4-3.

However, Canada’s lapses in their defensive zone coverage continued, and Tomas Poletin buried his second of the night to tie the game up. It was time for the heroes to show up, and it was a couple of WHL players who stepped up.

Utah Mammoth top prospect Tij Iginla took the zone entry pass on the left wing by former OHL MVP Michael Misa, and capitalized on a slick curl-and-drag shot.

Not too long after Iginla made it 5-4 Canada, defenseman Ethan MacKenzie was able to walk into a wrister and gave Canada their first two-goal lead of the night.

Czechia closed the gap again, but Canada held on to win their tournament opener in this thrilling 7-5 match.

Brady Martin led the OHL contingent on Team Canada in their opener with a goal and an assist. Ben Danford, Cameron Reid, and Cole Beaudoin each notched an assist, while Carter George earned the victory in net. And shoutout to Sam O'Reilly for the big defensive zone faceoff win on the empty net goal. He showed right there at the end of the game why Head Coach Dale Hunter loves having him in London.

Canada is back in action on Saturday, Dec. 27, taking on Latvia at 4 pm EST.

Make sure you bookmark THN's OHL site for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, be sure to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum.

Latest OHL News:

OHL Defensive Stars Adam Jiricek & Jakub Fibigr Named To Czechia’s Leadership Group For 2026 World Juniors

Czechia's defensemen, Adam Jiricek and Jakub Fibigr named to its leadership group. OHL rivals become teammates, aiming for more than just bronze this year.

OHL Connection: Former Steelhead Martone and Colts’ Beaudoin to Anchor Canada’s Leadership Group

Porter Martone captains Canada’s World Junior squad, joined by assistant Cole Beaudoin. They aim to reclaim gold after recent disappointments, showcasing OHL talent on the world stage.

"I Want To Be The Backbone": Carter George Ready To Lead Canada To World Junior Gold

Carter George embraces the pressure, aiming to be Canada's unbreakable force between the pipes and earning redemption on American soil.