Carter George Brings Big Game Pedigree To Sault Ste. Marie, Western Conference Arms Race Hits A Fever Pitch

Since the start of the season, the word out of Sault Ste. Marie said that they were interested in acquiring a goalie. As is the case at every level of hockey, if you struggle in between the pipes, your chances of winning greatly diminish.

Greyhounds GM Kyle Raftis has already made two significant moves this season, trading for draft-eligible centerman Colin Fitzgerald from Peterborough and Sarnia Sting captain Lukas Fischer. A top forward added. A top defenseman added. Now, the netminder position has been addressed.

Fresh off a bronze medal at the World Junior Championship with Canada, Carter George has been traded by the Owen Sound Attack to the Soo Greyhounds in exchange for seven draft picks.

Below are the full trade details:

Soo Greyhounds Receive:

G, Carter George (2006) - 10-9-2, 3.12GAA, .899SV%

Owen Sound Attack Receive:

2027 2nd round pick (OS)

2028 2nd round pick

2029 2nd round pick

2026 3rd round pick

2028 3rd round pick

2027 4th round pick (OSH)

2029 4th round pick

“Carter has a long, well-documented history of recognition at the highest levels, internationally and within the OHL. The impact he brings to the Greyhounds, both through his play and the confidence he adds to our group, is something we’re extremely excited about,” said Raftis.

The Western Conference’s scary big four — Kitchener, Flint, Sault Ste. Marie, and Windsor — are spending their assets in hopes of a deep playoff run. By acquiring the LA Kings prospect, the Greyhounds have secured a known winner who can steal games for his team on any given night. That alone will scare the other three teams.

George also has the confidence and poise to be a leader from the crease. During Canada’s training camp in Niagara Falls before the World Juniors, he voiced to the media how he wants to be the guy playing in those big games and making those big stops with seconds left on the clock. Who knows, maybe Canada’s semi-final loss to Czechia would’ve been different if they had George in net.

While playing in Owen Sound, George has always played behind a team that tends to allow a high number of shots against him. In contrast, when examining the Greyhounds’ defensive performance this year, Landon Miller has faced an average of 25.9 shots per game, while backup Noah Tegelaar has seen 26.3 shots. In comparison, George has encountered an average of 28.4 shots with the Attack this year, which is a significant reduction from 35.4 shots per game last year..

Owen Sound Attack’s GM Dale DeGray said to Greg Cowan of The Sun Times that he wasn’t going to trade his star netminder just because this will be his last year (likely) in the OHL. The return had to make sense for the club and its future.

A significant number of substantial trades involving top lineup players have included two second-round draft picks as part of the return. The price for the Canadian netminder was set high, and Raftis paid it by offering three second-round picks.

In a Western Conference where the margins for error are razor-thin among the "Big Four," having a World Junior standout and LA Kings prospect in the crease might be the definitive edge that carries the Hounds back to the winner’s circle in 2026.

