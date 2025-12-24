"I Want To Be The Backbone": Carter George Ready To Lead Canada To World Junior Gold

The contrast in net between Canada’s men's hockey team, which will be representing the nation in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, and the national junior team competing in Minnesota for the 2026 World Juniors is striking.

While Jordan Binnington has proven to be a goaltender who can step up in the big moments, winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019 and the Four Nations Faceoff, there are concerns because of his in-season play with the Blues. Canada’s Olympic team has a disadvantage between the pipes; Canada’s World Juniors squad has an advantage.

Carter George has preached throughout Canada’s training camp preparation for the tournament about how much he wants to be a leader for this team.

“For me, just kind of lead by example, having a little bit of a voice in the room. I try and hold a heavy voice when I do talk, and I just want to be the guy that just leads by example, works hard; guys see that and want to jump on board,” George said during Canada’s training camp last week.

One thing that gives George his moxy is his confidence, yet steady poise. He knows he is one of the most skilled goaltenders in his age group and can be the guy. And when you watch him play, he never looks rattled. He’s always in control of his emotions, his play, and his movements. George gives his teammates in front a tremendous amount of comfort, because they know he can stop everything he sees.

“I want to go out there and prove I’m the guy and be the backbone for this team. I want to be the guy to make saves in those big moments. I want to make the save with 50 seconds left, and I want to be the guy to show up in the elimination games,” George said.

Meet The "Dream Killers": Kashawn Aitcheson Sets A Bold Tone For Canada’s World Junior Run

Defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson is relishing the opportunity to be the enemy and provide an upset in enemy territory this holiday season, claiming the name of "Dream Killers" for Canada.

Canada falling in the quarterfinals to Czechia last World Juniors didn’t fall on the heads of their goaltending. In fact, the play in net by George and fellow returnee Jack Ivankovic (lost against Latvia but played extremely well) was arguably the strongest part of Canada’s game.

Canada allowed the fewest goals at the 2025 World Juniors (11). They had the fourth-best save percentage, with George pitching two shutouts against Finland and Germany. If it wasn’t for George, the tournament could’ve been a lot uglier for Canada.

George played in Canada’s opening pre-tournament game against Sweden in Kitchener. Canada pulled out a 2-1 win thanks to a two-goal performance by Brady Martin and a solid outing in the crease by the LA Kings netminder prospect. The only goal he allowed was a cross-ice one-timer on a 5-on-3 penalty kill, which he had no chance on. He made some big saves in that game and looks dialed to bring home the gold.

The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native has been one of the OHL’s top goaltenders for the past three years. His ability to steal games for Owen Sound and become a bona fide number-one during his draft year is what made him one of the top goaltenders selected in the 2024 NHL Draft. Last year, he faced the most shots amongst all OHL goaltenders (1,665), averaging 35.4 shots against per game. This year, with a slightly improved Attack squad, he’s been averaging less (28.4).

The Attack had a terrific start to the season, becoming one of the league’s top offensive teams. However, there have still been lapses in defensive play, which have spoiled their strong start. Owen Sound has started to slip over the last month or so, and now the question is whether they will look to move George before the January trade deadline.

For now, it’s all about winning and seeking that sweet, sweet redemption this year for Canada and their netminder, George. As Kashawn Aitcheson mentioned to the media after practice last week, they want to be the “Dream Killers.”

“I think I learned a lot about dealing with the pressure at that kind of tournament (last year), especially on home soil. There’s always a little extra pressure there. But for USA to come win it on our soil, I think it’s going to be even sweeter when we go win it there,” George told Daily Faceoff’s Carter Hutton.

