OHL U16 Top Prospects Showcase Rosters Announced

The rosters for the GOHL Top Prospects Game and the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game have been unveiled. Now, the OHL has announced the rosters for the U16 Top Prospects Showcase.

The U16 Top Prospects Showcase will be held on Jan. 13 and 14 at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough. This showcase is an opportunity for some of the top U16 Ontario-based prospects to showcase their skills in front of OHL scouts so they can hear their names called in June at the in-person, live 2026 OHL Priority Selection draft event in Kingston.

The rosters were formulated by all 20 OHL teams to provide lists of the top draft-eligible players they wanted to see partake in the two-day showcase. 80 players will be at the event, split between four teams: Team McDavid, Team Byfield, Team Suzuki, and Team Tavares.

The showcase schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Team Tavares vs. Team McDavid @2pm

Team Byfield vs. Team Suzuki @4pm

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Team McDavid vs. Team Byfield @1pm

Team Suzuki vs. Team Tavares @3pm

The rosters for all four teams are below.

Team Byfield

Forwards

#2, Finley Butler - London Jr. Knights (Alliance)

#4, Trent Clow - Quinte Red Devils (OMHA)

#7, Landon Roulston - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#9, Kyler Lauder - Central Ontario Wolves (OMHA)

#14, Finn Merrill - Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)

#19, Brady Nash - Don Mills Flyers (GTHL)

#21, Alex Proulx - Sudbury Wolves (GNU18L)

#53, Kash Kwajah - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

#71, Emry Lowe - Brantford 99ers (Alliance)

#88, Alexandre Saulnier - Ottawa Jr. 67’s (HEO)

#90, Brody Schulz - Ottawa Myers Automotive (HEO)

#92, Austin Ottenhof - Quinte Red Devils (OMHA)

Defensemen

#27, Brayden Jaravata - Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)

#44, Colten Sixsmith - Burlington Eagles (OMHA)

#55, Colton Lapierre - Toronto Red Wings (GTHL)

#91, Max Fransen - Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)

#93, Johnny Tait - Mississauga Senators (GTHL)

#99, Gavin Godick - Don Mills Flyers (GTHL)

Goaltenders

#29, Lukas Butler - York-Simcoe Express (OMHA)

#33, Owen Loftus - Don Mills Flyers (GTHL)

Team McDavid

Forwards

#2, Jackson Mead - Sudbury Wolves (GNU18L)

#7, Finn Ellery - Central Ontario Wolves (OMHA)

#9, Drew Bate - London Jr. Knights (Alliance)

#19, Arjun Nanubhai - Mississauga Senators (GTHL)

#21, Declan McCotter - Huron-Perth Lakers (Alliance)

#44, Logan Prud’Homme - Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)

#55, Kayden Kelly - Markham Waxers (OMHA)

#71, Cole Krottner - Ottawa Valley Titans (HEO)

#90, Ronan Quinn - Markham Majors (GTHL)

#91, Brody Brown - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#92, Jace Voortman - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

#93, Henri Packalen - Peterborough Jr. Petes (OMHA)

Defensemen

#4, Turner Stephenson - Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)

#14, Ryan Beaulieu - London Jr. Knights (Alliance)

#27, Kosta Housseas - Markham Majors (GTHL)

#53, John Kanyo - Barrie Colts (OMHA)

#88, Adrian Sgro - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#99, Jay Nimchonok - Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)

Goaltenders

#29, Luke Lawson - Reps Hockey Club (GTHL)

#33, Mitchell Nouwens - Toronto Red Wings (GTHL)

Team Suzuki

Forwards

#7, Tanner Adams - Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)

#9, Nicholas Christakos - Sudbury Wolves (GNU18L)

#14, Roman Vanacker - Brantford 99ers (Alliance)

#19, Shea Huinink - Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA)

#21, Jakub Kuklinski - Mississauga Senators (GTHL)

#27, Quinn Roberts - London Jr. Knights (Alliance)

#53, Evan Fitzgerald - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#55, Innis Robinson - Ottawa Jr. 67’s (HEO)

#71, Ethan Bridges - Huron-Perth Lakers (Alliance)

#88, Kane Cloutier - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#90, Lauchlan Whelan - Quinte Red Devils (OMHA)

#93, Braden Reilly - Toronto Marlborors (GTHL)

Defensemen

#2, Ethan Davidson - Central Ontario Wolves (OMHA)

#4, Shayden Hintenberger - Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)

#44, Colton Van Geffen - Huron-Perth Lakers (Alliance)

#91, Nixon McCaig - Vaughan Kings (GTHL)

#92, Kade O’Rourke (2011) - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

#99 Declan McNally - Don Mills Flyers (GTHL)

Goaltenders

#29, Marko Mesich - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

#33, Austin Bennett - Ottawa Myers Automotive (HEO)

Team Tavares

Forwards

#4, Nathan Hewitt - Niagara North Stars (OMHA)

#9, Matthew Taylor - Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA)

#14, Jacob Tysick - Ottawa Valley Titans (HEO)

#19, Roman Shtefan - Windsor Jr. Spitfires (Alliance)

#21, Cole Guizzetti - Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep)

#27, Evan Bannister - Credit River Capitals (OMHA)

#44, Mason Quinn - Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)

#55, Joseph Fenwick - Markham Majors (GTHL)

#71, Andrew Laurin - Quinte Red Devils (OMHA)

#91, Jake Readings - London Jr. Knights (Alliance)

#92, Brayden Grima - Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)

#93, Matthew Zilinski - Mississauga Senators (GTHL)

Defensemen

#2, Tayden Smith - Sudbury Wolves (GNU18L)

#7, Jaden Licastro - Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)

#53, Leo Hendriks - Eastern Ontario Wild (HEO)

#88, Lucas Matheson - Barrie Colts (OMHA)

#90, Rory Shaughnessy - Hill Academy (Ontario Prep)

#99, Shane Roche - Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)

Goaltenders

#29, Rylan Da Costa - Huron-Perth Lakers (Alliance)

#33, Egor Sokolov - Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)

