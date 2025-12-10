OHL Reveals Rosters For GOHL Top Prospects Game; London Knights Scouting Department Deserves Praise

To go with the roster announcement for the 2026 Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, the rosters for the GOHL Top Prospects Game have also been announced.

A few weeks back, the OHL announced that it will host a GOHL Top Prospects Game and a U16 AAA Prospects Showcase during the second annual Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects event. The GOHL Top Prospects Game will take place on Jan. 13, 2026, at the Miskin Law Community Complex in Peterborough.

The London Knights organization will have the most prospects at the game with nine in total. Saginaw has the second most with four, while Kitchener, Erie, and Flint all have three. There will be three free agent prospects taking part — Dillon Atkinson, Don Bristol, and Luke Saramak.

Below are the rosters of the prospects who will take part in the inaugural GOHL Top Prospects Game, along with their season statistics and OHL affiliate.

Team Scheifele Roster

Forwards

Danny Adamo (2008) - Fort Erie Meteors - 23GP, 13G, 14A, 27PTS (Erie)

Don Bristol (2008) - Ayr Centennials - 27GP, 13G, 7A, 20PTS (Free Agent)

Benjamin Brunton (2008) - Elmira Sugar Kings - 25GP, 6G, 15A, 21PTS (Guelph)

Gensen Geldart (2009) - Chatham Maroons - 18GP, 6G, 9A, 15PTS (Saginaw)

Eloan Le Gallic (2009) - St. Thomas Stars - 26GP, 7G, 22A, 29PTS (London)

Carter Lewandowski (2009) - Ayr Centennials - 27GP, 9G, 19A, 28PTS (Guelph)

Alexander Lisi (2009) - Chatham Maroons - 29GP, 10G, 12A, 22PTS (Owen Sound)

Brody Najim (2008) - Chatham Maroons - 12GP, 4G, 6A, 10PTS (Saginaw)

Michael Pope (2009) - Caledon Bombers - 27GP, 13G, 9A, 22PTS (London)

Jake Ritson (2009) - Strathroy Rockets - 26GP, 13G, 27A, 40PTS (London)

Luke Saramak (2008) - Cambridge Redhawks - 26GP, 9G, 11A, 20PTS (Free Agent)

Parker Smith (2009) - Cambridge Redhawks - 24GP, 12G, 8A, 20PTS (Sudbury)

Defensemen

RHD, Caden Bell (2009) - St. Catharines Falcons - 27GP, 9G, 19A, 28PTS (Niagara)

LHD, David Buchman (2009) - Brantford Titans - 10GP, 3G, 5A, 8PTS (Brantford)

RHD, Logan Massimi (2009) - Waterloo Siskins - 24GP, 2G, 7A, 9PTS (Kitchener)

RHD, Cooper McAslan (2009) - London Nationals - 19GP, 6G, 14A, 20PTS (London)

LHD, Grady Spicer (2008) - LaSalle Vipers - 24GP, 5G, 9A, 14PTS (Windsor)

LHD, Cody Wood (2008) - London Nationals - 25GP, 4G, 14A, 18PTS (London)

Goaltenders

William Camputaro (2008) - St. Thomas Stars - 3-3, 2.03GAA, .953SV% (Sault Ste. Marie)

Liam Edgcumbe-Applebee (2008) - Pelham Panthers - 6-4, 2.56GAA, .925SV% (Flint)

Team Thornton Roster

Forwards

Dillon Atkinson (2008) - St. Catharines Falcons - 27GP, 12G, 18A, 30PTS (Free Agent)

Lyndon Cabral (2009) - Listowel Cyclones - 25GP, 10G, 13A, 23PTS (Erie)

Alex Campeau (2009) - London Nationals - 22GP, 10G, 17A, 27PTS (London)

Myles Dunn (2009) - St. Thomas Stars - 27GP, 15G, 18A, 33PTS (Sarnia)

Justin Flora (2009) - Welland Jr. Canadians - 18GP, 9G, 14A, 23PTS (Niagara)

Nicholas Gilby (2008) - Port Colborne Sailors - 12GP, 9G, 3A, 12PTS (Owen Sound)

Parker Graham (2008) - Komoka Kings - 26GP, 9G, 18A, 27PTS (London)

Sarvir Jaworski (2009) - Sarnia Legionnaires - 24GP, 8G, 4A, 12PTS (Sarnia)

Quinn Kipfer (2008) - Stratford Warriors - 20GP, 7G, 11A, 18PTS (North Bay)

Ulysses Lombardi (2008) - Waterloo Siskins - 18GP, 11G, 15A, 26PTS (Flint)

Owen Miniotas (2009) - Komoka Kings - 22GP, 7G, 11A, 18PTS (London)

Max Wildfong (2009) - Stratford Warriors - 22GP, 12G, 7A, 19PTS (Saginaw)

Defensemen

RHD, Gavin Christie (2009) - Brantford Titans - 22GP, 3G, 11A, 14PTS (Brantford)

LHD, Jesse DeBruyn (2009) - Komoka Kings - 26GP, 5G, 11A, 16PTS (Windsor)

LHD, Alex Forrest (2009) - Cambridge Redhawks - 18GP, 10G, 24A, 34PTS (Kitchener)

RHD, Lucas Nutting (2009) - Elmira Sugar Kings - 20GP, 7G, 13A, 20PTS (Flint)

RHD, Kaden Sienko (2008) - Chatham Maroons - 21GP, 5G, 12A, 17PTS (Saginaw)

LHD, Ryker Young (2008) - Cambridge Redhawks - 22GP, 1G, 9A, 10PTS (Kitchener)

Goaltenders

Vaughn Barr (2009) - St. Marys Lincolns - 7-2-1, 2.18GAA, .925SV% (Erie)

Seth Ronan (2008) - Strathroy Rockets - 7-7, 3.73GAA, .904SV% (London)

