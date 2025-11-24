Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Jett Luchanko Joins The Unstoppable Brantford Bulldogs In Major OHL Trade

The Brantford Bulldogs still have yet to lose a game in regulation this season. Through 23 games, the team is 18-0-5, and after acquiring another elite-caliber player, the question is: how many games will they lose this season?

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko has had his name in trade discussions since last season. It was a surprise that he wasn’t moved after he came back from representing Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors, but Luchanko is on the move now, headed to the powerhouse Bulldogs.

In exchange for dealing away their captain, the Guelph Storm received 2008-born center Layne Gallacher, a 2027 second-round pick (KIT), a 2028 second-round pick (SBY), a 2029 third-round pick, and a 2029 fifth-round pick (BRAM).

“We are incredibly excited to acquire Jett Luchanko,” said Brantford Bulldogs GM Spencer Hyman.

While the Storm are getting a talented young forward back and two second-round draft picks, I did expect them to get a few more draft picks back in return for their number one centerman.

“Jett brings elite speed, is outstanding in the dots, and is an exceptional playmaker. He is a player who immediately makes our hockey club better. He has been a priority target for us from day one, and we could not be more thrilled to officially welcome Jett Luchanko and his family to the Brantford Bulldogs.”

Blockbuster Trade: Maple Leafs Top Prospect Danford Dealt To Brantford For Massive Haul Of Picks

Brantford goes all-in, acquiring Maple Leafs prospect Ben Danford for a massive draft pick haul. The Generals begin a significant retool.

Brantford can now deploy a threatening trio-punch down the middle of the ice in Jake O’Brien, Caleb Malhotra, and Jett Luchanko, if they so choose to do so. I’m not sure any other team in the OHL can rival the depth they have at forward. They are simply “a wagon.”

Luchanko will not have the chance to compete for a Memorial Cup with the organization recently announced as the host for the 2027 event — the team that drafted him 12th overall in 2022. However, there is a strong possibility that the Brantford Bulldogs will be in the Memorial Cup tournament this year.

Guelph is coming off a rough weekend, having lost all three of its games and getting outscored 11-19. Alas, the Flyers’ 2024 first-rounder had himself a productive weekend on the scoresheet, recording a total of six assists, five of which came in that barnburner 10-7 game against Owen Sound on Friday night.

