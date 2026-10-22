2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 6)

QMJHL Roundtable
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THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Oct 22, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 22, 2026 11:00 AM
How the league stacks up heading into the sixth weekend of action.
The sixth weekend of the QMJHL season begins Thursday with a pretty intriguing matchup as Sherbrooke heads to Victoria in a battle of two top teams in the Western conference.
Each team in the league has now reached the double digits in terms of games played, and we're starting to learn more of what each team really is.
With that knowledge, we'll take a look at what the power rankings are looking like as the end of October beckons.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (10-1-1) (Prev. 3)
This group is absolutely flying. Their top guys are so hard to stop, they defend well, and they now have the best record in the league.
2: Quebec Remparts (8-2-0) (Prev. 1)
Got goalied by Gatineau, which put an end to their seven-game winning streak. However, they got back up and smacked Victoriaville.
3: Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-1-2) (Prev. 4)
Still just one regulation loss. Being the team to lose to Baie-Comeau would usually keep them held down, but other teams around them didn't fare too well this weekend either.
4: Newfoundland Regiment (9-3-1) (Prev. 8)
Sure, their three wins weren't against top opposition, but this group has consistently been putting together big performances. Ben Veitch is awesome, and is keeping his breakout year going.
5: Saint John Sea Dogs (6-3-2) (Prev. 2)
Failed a pair of litmus tests last week, dropping games in regulation to both Val-d'Or and Cape Breton.
6: Victoriaville Tigres (7-3-1) (Prev. 6)
Got a free win with a result getting overturned, and then got battered by Quebec anyway. However, the addition of Raphael Precourt is absolutely huge for this team.
7: Rimouski Océanic (7-3-1) (Prev. 5)
Still haven't found the highest level of consistency as a young team, but are good on their day. Can't be losing to Chicoutimi, though.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Halifax Mooseheads (5-1-4) (Prev. 10)
To their credit, they get games to OT and are extremely hard to beat. They'll need some more convincing wins if they want to challenge the elite.
9: Cape Breton (3-3-4) (Prev. 9)
Only one game this past weekend, but it was an important win over Rimouski. More of that, please.
10: Gatineau Olympiques (6-3-3) (Prev. 12)
Danai Shaiikov helps this team win a good amount of games they probably shouldn't. But, they do manage to keep things tight, and hang in there on most nights.
11: Moncton Wildcats (6-4-0) (Prev. 7)
Now 1-4 since their hot start, and that one win was over Shawinigan.
12: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (6-4-2) (Prev. 11)
Thomas Boisvert is back, and he is lots of fun. Splitting a pair of games against Blainville-Boisbriand is just alright, though.
Tier Three: Pretenders
13: Charlottetown Islanders (5-6-2) (Prev. 13)
Settling in right in this tier ahead of the bottom feeders, but not being a real threat of any meaning.
14: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (5-6-0) (Prev. 14)
Precourt won them a lot of games. The rebuild is on, and this might be the highest this team gets the remainder of the season.
15: Shawinigan Cataractes (3-5-2) (Prev. 16)
Been a lot more competitive over the last couple weeks. If you let your guard down, this team can definitely score.
16: Drummondville Voltigeurs (3-6-2) (Prev. 15)
Another team that can still cause an upset at times. They're still looking to get into a run of form to climb the table.
17: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (3-8-1) (Prev. 17)
Jacob McKinnon is awesome, but there isn't much else here.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (1-9-1) (Prev. 18)
They finally won a game! It only took them 11 tries this year, down from 13 last season. Improvement!
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