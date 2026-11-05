2026-27 QMJHL Power Rankings (Week 8)

QMJHL Roundtable
118 Members•1,319 Posts
THN QMJHL
THN QMJHL
Nov 5, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 5, 2026 12:00 PM
How the league shapes up heading into the eighth weekend of action.
We're now into November, and reaching the point of the year where the sample size on most of these teams is good enough to really nail down how good or bad they are.
Week eight starts Thursday with three games, including a Moncton trip out to Newfoundland, Rimouski visiting Drummondville, and Gatineau heading to Rouyn-Noranda.
Here's a look at how the power rankings are looking heading into a new weekend of action.
Tier One: Contenders
1: Val-d'Or Foreurs (14-1-1) (Prev. 1)
Without a doubt playing the best hockey in the league right now, and perhaps the entire CHL. Showed well, even against OHL North Bay in an inter-league match.
2: Victoriaville Tigres (12-3-1) (Prev. 2)
It's now five wins in a row for the Tigres, who are starting to really figure it out. Egor Shilov has been awesome as always, and Raphael Precourt has been exactly what was needed between the pipes.
3: Quebec Remparts (10-4-1) (Prev. 3)
Split a series against Baie-Comeau, which will not help you move back up these rankings. While the talent on this team is phenomenal, they have had a couple off nights lately.
4: Rimouski Océanic (9-4-2) (Prev. 4)
Got outscored by Victoriaville in an offensive clash, which shows that this team is just a hair off the pace of the true best.
5: Cape Breton Eagles (7-3-4) (Prev. 8)
Five straight wins, and we're back in on this team. They were among the preseason favourites for a reason, and are showing why lately.
6: Newfoundland Regiment (10-5-2) (Prev. 5)
Split a pair of home games against Charlottetown, as their tougher stretch continues. Still top of the East on points, but have played more than everyone else.
7: Saint John Sea Dogs (9-5-2) (Prev. 6)
Saw their three-game winning streak snapped by the Eagles to end the weekend. Still good, but definitely a step below the top contenders.
Tier Two: Hopefuls
8: Halifax Mooseheads (7-4-4) (Prev. 9)
Lose to Victoriaville, and beat Sherbrooke in a weekend that cements them right in this kind of bubble tier. A good but not great team.
9: Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (8-5-2) (Prev. 12)
Had a really good weekend, destroying Shawinigan before beating a really good OHL Sudbury team.
10: Gatineau Olympiques (8-5-4) (Prev. 10)
Definitely settled in as a midtable team. They can win games when they play good team defence, but don't have the horses to really challenge the top.
11: Sherbrooke Phoenix (7-5-2) (Prev. 7)
It's now five straight losses for a team in real trouble. Everything they were doing to help them start the season hot has started to dissipate.
12: Chicoutimi Saguenéens (8-7-0) (Prev. 15)
They've won four of five, and have also made some relevant signings, including a big one adding Czech import Michal Hartl.
13: Moncton Wildcats (7-8-0) (Prev. 11)
Now four straight losses, and have scored just one goal in each of those games. It's just not clicking right now.
Tier Three: Pretenders
14: Charlottetown Islanders (6-9-2) (Prev. 14)
Just abysmal defensively. Maybe, the addition of Hughston Hurt can help them out on that side of the ice.
15: Drummondville Voltigeurs (5-8-2) (Prev. 16)
Kept it close against Rimouski before taking down Gatineau. This team seems better than their record suggests, but just can't seem to gain ground in the standings.
16: Shawinigan Cataractes (4-7-3) (Prev. 13)
Still very young and very inconsistent, particularly against the puck. They can pull out some shock results when they're on their game, but get obliterated when they aren't.
17: Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (6-10-1) (Prev. 17)
They got a good win over Gatineau, but weren't there against Chicoutimi. They'll miss Jacob McKinnon while he's gone with the U17s.
18: Baie-Comeau Drakkar (3-11-1) (Prev. 18)
Look, they're still last by a decent bit. But, they've been a lot better of late, and showed that by beating the Remparts over the weekend.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy