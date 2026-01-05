Saguenéens Acquire Liam Lefebvre From Océanic

No team has added more over this holiday trade period than the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, and they added more on Monday, acquiring forward Liam Lefebvre from the Rimouski Océanic.

Going back to Rimouski is prospect blueliner Charles Genereux. There is also a 2026 import draft pick swap as part of this deal, as Chicoutimi's first heads to Rimouski for the Océanic's second.

Lefebvre, 18, is a centre with good size, standing at 6-foot-3 and over 200 pounds. He has 29 (15+14) points for the Océanic this year, his first since coming over from the US prep school system. He's committed to the NCAA's University of Vermont for the 2026-27 season.

Genereux, 16, was a fourth-round pick by Chicoutimi in the 2025 QMJHL draft. He's played the entirety of this season with Stanstead College Varsity, recording three goals and six assists in 19 combined games between the U18 and CPSHA levels.

This trade gives Chicoutimi a little bit more firepower and size up front, which might've been the only thing they were missing. They look a very complete team heading into the stretch run, and once they can get everyone back into the lineup, the Sags will be almost impossible to beat.

Meanwhile, this was Rimouski's third trade of the day, following the departure of William Lacelle, then acquiring Dayton Kitchener. They've been one of the most active teams during the winter trade period, trading many veterans away for futures, which is probably wise given their position in the standings.

