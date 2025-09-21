Penticton Vees Claim First WHL Win

The Penticton Vees have claimed their first victory in the WHL. The CHL's newest team picked up their inaugural win on Saturday night when they beat the Vancouver Giants 5-1. Ryden Evers scored the game-winning goal, while Andrew Reyelts picked up his first victory in the WHL.

Penticton received quite a few standout performances during its first WHL win. Brady Birnie and Brittan Alstead had a goal and an assist, while Morgan Tastad and Jacob Kvasnicka each ended the night with two helpers. As for Reyelts, he stopped 21 of 22 shots, which included going 10 for 10 in the first period.

After two games on the road, the Vees will return to the South Okanagan Events Centre this week for their inaugural home game. Penticton will face the Kelowna Rockets on Friday in what should be an intense rivalry game. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT and can be viewed on Victory+.

