Three intriguing matchups to watch on WHL Opening Night

The day that’s been circled on the calendar by WHL fans for months has finally arrived.

Eight games are on the slate for Friday night to kick off the 2025-26 WHL campaign. While there is plenty of intrigue in each and every matchup, here are three that will be particularly fun to tune into.

Saskatoon @ Prince Albert, 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time, Art Hauser Centre

There’s no love lost between these two East Division rivals. The Raiders and Blades have had a heated rivalry for as long as both clubs have been in the WHL and will open the regular season with a home-and-home series. Last season, the two clubs played a home-and-home series at the end of the season that ultimately decided the winner of the East Division. A key goal late in the third period by Lukas Dragicevic propelled the Raiders to victory in Game 68 after Saskatoon clawed back from a 3-1 deficit. There’s plenty of excitement for the 2025-26 season in both markets, so expect a healthy crowd at the Art Hauser Centre and fierce competition on the ice.

Portland @ Prince George, 7 p.m. Pacific, CN Centre

These two teams are very familiar with each other after matching up in the playoffs the past two seasons. Portland returns to the CN Centre after eliminating Prince George in seven games on home ice in the first round of the playoffs last year. Both clubs have moved on from some longtime familiar faces but there will still be a sense of a strong rivalry. Cougar fans will be rooting for their team to exercise some demons from their last two playoff runs.

Regina @ Swift Current, 7 p.m. Saskatchewan time, InnovationPlex

The future is now for the Regina Pats. After selecting Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue in the first round of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft, both players are expected to make their WHL debuts on opening night against Swift Current. Meanwhile, Swift Current has plenty of young faces of their own looking to make a strong first impression after losing several key veterans from a season ago.

