Calgary Hitmen Acquire Caine Wilkie From Everett Silvertips

Caine Wilke is on the move to the Central Division. The 17-year-old forward was traded from the Everett Silvertips to the Calgary Hitmen on Saturday morning. In return, the Silvertips received a 2028 second-round pick and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

In a press release, Hitmen General Manager Garry Davidson wrote, "We are very excited to add Caine to our forward group. He fits the way we want to play the game with competitiveness, speed and skill and brings over 50 games of WHL experience as a 16-year-old."

Initially drafted 20th overall in 2023, Wilke recently wrapped up his rookie campaign with Everett. In 50 games, he scored seven goals, while recording 12 points. Wilke also played in five playoff games for the Silvertips last year, recording two assists and two penalty minutes.

Wilke will have to wait a while before facing his old team as the two sides don't play until February. This year, Everett will be headed to the Central Division, with their stop at the Scotiabank Saddledome scheduled for February 16. Calgary has already won their season-opening game, while the Silvertips will face the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener on Saturday.

